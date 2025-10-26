Advertisement
Updated

Wellington Phoenix score injury-time winner, lose defender Tim Payne to shoulder injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Phoenix defender Tim Payne has suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder. Photo / Photosport.

New-signing Carlo Armiento has scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as the Wellington Phoenix completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Brisbane Roar.

However the result has been overshadowed by the loss of defender Tim Payne to a suspected broken collarbone, which will rule him out of next month’s All Whites

