New-signing Carlo Armiento has scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as the Wellington Phoenix completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Brisbane Roar.
However the result has been overshadowed by the loss of defender Tim Payne to a suspected broken collarbone, which will rule him out of next month’s All Whitesinternationals where they face Colombia and Ecuador in what will be key fixtures ahead of next year’s World Cup.
A goal from Brisbane’s Justin Vidic put the Roar in front approaching halftime in the 42nd minute.
Despite dominating possession and shots on target, the Phoenix found themselves still trailing heading into the final 15 minutes. Then a Kazuki Nagasawa goal levelled the match before Armiento sealed the win for Wellington.
Armiento received the ball on the edge of the box and drove it low past the keeper with a powerful left-foot strike for his second goal of the season. It helped the Phoenix claim their first victory of the campaign, following on from last week’s 2-2 draw against the Perth Glory.
But the result has come at a huge loss after Payne left the field in the 17th minute when he fell awkwardly on his left shoulder attempting to tackle a defender.
Payne was pictured with his left arm in a sling as he walked down the tunnel.
“He’s probably broken his collarbone,” said Italiano. " I don’t know the exact terms but I think best case scenario is six weeks."
The win will give the Phoenix plenty of confidence, considering they won just once in Wellington last season, while it lifts them to second on the standings. They could be overtaken by Adelaide United if they beat Macarthur later on Sunday night.