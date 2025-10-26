Phoenix defender Tim Payne has suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder. Photo / Photosport.

New-signing Carlo Armiento has scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as the Wellington Phoenix completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Brisbane Roar.

However the result has been overshadowed by the loss of defender Tim Payne to a suspected broken collarbone, which will rule him out of next month’s All Whites internationals where they face Colombia and Ecuador in what will be key fixtures ahead of next year’s World Cup.

A goal from Brisbane’s Justin Vidic put the Roar in front approaching halftime in the 42nd minute.

Despite dominating possession and shots on target, the Phoenix found themselves still trailing heading into the final 15 minutes. Then a Kazuki Nagasawa goal levelled the match before Armiento sealed the win for Wellington.

Armiento received the ball on the edge of the box and drove it low past the keeper with a powerful left-foot strike for his second goal of the season. It helped the Phoenix claim their first victory of the campaign, following on from last week’s 2-2 draw against the Perth Glory.