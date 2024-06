Spain and Georgia meet in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

The sides met twice in qualifying for the finals, with Spain emerging victorious both times, including a 7-1 win in Georgia. Georgia advanced to the round of 16 for the first time following a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal to finish third in their group stage.

Spain topped their group. They lost in the round of 16 eight years ago to Italy.

The winner will face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.