Players would be trained under the same methodology programme that is used in Madrid, focusing on sports psychology, fitness preparation, technical and tactical content and practical application in competition.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Real Madrid was the most followed football club on social media in 2024 and is estimated to be worth US$6.6 billion ($10.9b). This month it is contesting the World Club Championship in the US - ironically alongside Oceania representative Auckland City.

Garcia said the camp was more than just a promotional or commercial operation.

The Real Madrid Foundation’s goal was to take the club’s methodology and values to children globally, regardless of language or geographical location.

“It’s an educational and sporting initiative that forms part of the Real Madrid Foundation’s global project, which currently operates in over 80 countries.

“Our aim is to transmit values such as effort, respect, teamwork, leadership and discipline through sport.”

“We believe that football is a universal language and an extraordinary educational tool. Despite the distance, New Zealand shares that passion for sport and represents a great opportunity to connect with a new community through a high-quality educational project.”

However, the camp comes with the not insignificant price tag of $1155 a head for participants.

“Naturally, as with any international project, it needs to be economically sustainable, but the educational and social impact is always our top priority.”

SDA Agency has responsibility for bringing coaches from Real Madrid, covering international travel, accommodation, and everything required to deliver the camp.

Garcia said Real Madrid Foundation was committed to the growth of football “in regions where it still has room to develop”.

“New Zealand is also a multicultural country with an excellent school environment for this type of programme.

Garcia also acknowledged running a camp in New Zealand for the first time could present challenges in adapting Real Madrid’s methodology to a new sporting culture, building trust, and explaining why the camp was a unique experience.

“Rugby is clearly the dominant sport in New Zealand, but we have already successfully implemented this model in other countries.

“In terms of numbers, we believe the project will be a success if we surpass 100 participants. We hope this first edition will be just the start of a long-term relationship with New Zealand.”

Sacred Heart College was a good fit for the inaugural programme. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Garcia said the foundation was open to the possibility of organising further camps in other New Zealand cities in the future, but Sacred Heart College was a good fit for the inaugural programme.

“We wanted to work with a partner that shares our educational values and has first-class facilities. Sacred Heart is one of New Zealand’s most respected schools, with a strong academic and sporting reputation.”

Sacred Heart director of football Michael Built welcomed the Real Madrid initiative.

“They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world, and there is value in exposing our young players to what they can deliver at that level,” said Built, who in 2023 was an assistant coach for the New Zealand U20 team.

“We are in full support and keen to host.”

The relationship evolved through mutual contacts in the educational and sports sectors.

Last year, Sacred Heart won the New Zealand Secondary Schools boys football title and the college’s main football pitch was renovated and upgraded during the off-season.

Real Madrid will be utilising Sacred Heart football equipment during the camp.

In 2024, Real Madrid became the world’s first football club to make €1 billion ($1.9b) in revenue.