French World Cup winner Paul Pogba is celebrating after a reduction of his four-year doping ban to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Photo / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says his “nightmare is over” after his four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The French World Cup winner, once the world’s most expensive footballer, was sanctioned in March, having been provisionally suspended in September last year for testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

But the 31-year-old lodged an appeal and has been successful in getting his suspension reduced to allow him to start playing again from March next year.

“Finally the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again,” the player said in a statement.