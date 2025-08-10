Advertisement
Liverpool humbled by Crystal Palace in Community Shield

AFP
Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace lifts the Community Shield after his side's victory in a penalty shootout over Liverpool. Photo / Getty Images

Crystal Palace twice came from behind to stun a new-look Liverpool and win the Community Shield for the first time on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Wembley.

New signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong scored for the Premier League champions, but Palace responded through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr

