Thomas Tuchel. Photo / Getty Images

England have named former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as the men’s national side’s new manager, the first German to hold the role.

He will replace interim head coach Lee Carsley who took over from Gareth Southgate after the European Championships earlier this year, when England fell to Spain in the final.

Tuchel was most recently manager of Bayern Munich but was fired after the side finished third in the Bundesliga last season, their worst league finish since 2010.

He will be the first fulltime foreign manager of England since Fabio Capello was in charge for 42 matches between 2008-2012.

Tuchel’s first task will be qualification for the 2026 Football World Cup. England fans will have high expectations after reaching the quarter-finals and semifinals at the last two World Cups, as well as back-to-back Euros finals, all under Southgate.