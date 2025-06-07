David Beckham to be awarded knighthood – reports

He is currently the president and co-owner of US team Inter Miami and co-owner of Salford City, who play in the fourth tier of English football.
The 50-year-old, who has long been in the running for a knighthood, was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 – a lower award in Britain’s honours system.
Victoria Beckham later received the same award for services to the fashion industry.
David Beckham was last month named in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy.
He is an official ambassador for The King’s Foundation, supporting its education programmes and “efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature” and has been a Unicef goodwill ambassador since 2005.
Beckham is understood to have been on the verge of receiving a knighthood after helping London win its bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games.
But British authorities placed a red flag on his nomination because of his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme, according to previous reports. He was subsequently cleared.
In 2017, British newspapers printed details of leaked emails in which Beckham criticised the honours system and the honours committee, according to the BBC.
A spokesman for Beckham said at the time that the emails were hacked, doctored and private.
– Agence France-Presse