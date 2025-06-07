David Beckham to be awarded knighthood – reports

David Beckham would become a Sir and Victoria Beckham would be known as Lady Beckham. Photo / @victoriabeckham

David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood by King Charles III next week in recognition of his football career and his charity work, reports said today.

The former England football captain is set to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours List, according to the BBC and other sources.

Other sporting figures who have been awarded the title include Beckham’s former manager at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson, and British tennis great Sir Andy Murray.

The Sun newspaper said he would take the title of “Sir” and his wife Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls pop group, will be known as Lady Beckham.

Beckham played 115 times for England as well as for a list of high-profile clubs, including United and Real Madrid.