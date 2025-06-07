Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football

David Beckham to be awarded knighthood – reports

AFP
2 mins to read

David Beckham would become a Sir and Victoria Beckham would be known as Lady Beckham. Photo / @victoriabeckham

David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood by King Charles III next week in recognition of his football career and his charity work, reports said today.

The former England football captain is set to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours List, according to the BBC and other sources.

Latest from Football

