British man faces 31 charges after Liverpool title parade incident

Paul Doyle faces 31 charges after allegedly driving into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win. Photo / PA

A British man accused of driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win faces an additional 24 criminal charges, prosecutors revealed at his latest court hearing.

Former British Marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared tearful as he joined the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from prison, when details of the new counts stemming from the May 26 incident emerged.

Merseyside Police now say 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy into crowds who were leaving Liverpool’s waterfront after a victory parade.

The 31 charges in total now filed involve 29 victims, aged between six months and 77, the court heard.

Six relate to children including two babies – one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months – who were injured when the car hit people massed on Water St in the city centre.