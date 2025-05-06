Advertisement
Barcelona v Inter Milan Champions League semifinal result: Inter book final spot after extra-time thriller

AFP
Inter Milan's Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal in extra-time of the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against Barcelona. Photo / AFP

Inter Milan denied Barcelona a first Champions League final appearance in 10 years as Davide Frattesi’s extra-time winner secured a dramatic 4-3 semifinal second leg victory at the San Siro and 7-6 aggregate success today.

After Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu put Inter in control, goals from Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Raphinha appeared to have turned the tie around for Barca, before Francesco Acerbi struck in injury time to force an extra half-hour and Frattesi finally settled a breathless encounter.

More to come...

