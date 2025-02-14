Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC
live

A-League live blog: Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Wellington Phoenix player Bozhidar Kraev and Melbourne Victory's Roderick Miranda fight for the ball in 2024. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix player Bozhidar Kraev and Melbourne Victory's Roderick Miranda fight for the ball in 2024. Photo / Photosport

Live updates as the Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in Melbourne.


Save

Latest from Auckland FC