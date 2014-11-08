Football: Thomas rejects English overtures

Ryan Thomas is sticking with the All Whites. Photo / PHOTOSPORT

All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas says he seriously considered switching his international ambitions to England but has opted to stick with his New Zealand roots.

The 19-year-old has had a stellar year in the Dutch league with PEC Zwolle and was recently encouraged by his English agents to consider switching countries. He holds an English passport.

Thomas is on the books of the Wasserman Media Group, who suggested he could break into the English age-group squads to enhance his profile and marketability for clubs in the Premier League.

"I thought about this for a long time," Thomas said, "but at the end of it, I'm a Kiwi, all my family is from New Zealand and I've never even been to England."

Thomas made his All Whites debut against Japan in March but, because he has featured in only friendlies, he can still switch countries.

Mentor Declan Edge suggested the English route when Thomas was still at the Ole Academy in Wellington.

"Back then, playing for such a strong country seemed totally unrealistic but, after the last few months, my agent says it could be a possibility to break into their under-21s or under-23 team," Thomas said.

"At the end of it, it just wouldn't feel right to put on that shirt. I love my country and I am proud to represent my family and friends back home."

Thomas has been selected for New Zealand's upcoming games against China and Thailand and is looking forward to meeting new All Whites coach Anthony Hudson.

"I spoke to him and he seems to want to take New Zealand football forward. I heard some good things from the other guys."

The Te Puke teen knows many of the squad from his age-group days - Chris Wood is a family friend - and he believes the All Whites have a bright future.

"Our first XI could become really competitive. We've got a good core with two strong centre backs in Winston [Reid] and Tommy [Smith]."

He believes New Zealand have the players for the possession-based game Hudson has in mind, a change from the long-ball game Ricki Herbert used at the 2010 World Cup.

"If we still played like that, there wouldn't be much point me playing for New Zealand," laughs Thomas, who thinks the next four-year cycle could be really exciting. "And don't forget the Olympics. With Winston and Tommy as over-age players, we could just about line up with the entire All Whites team."