In his autobiography, Pfannenstiel also recounts “borrowing” a penguin from a wildlife colony and keeping it in his bath for two days in New Zealand. He played for Dunedin Technical (2001-2003) and Otago United (2004-2006).

Since ending his playing career, he has worked as a TV pundit in Germany, set up a charity to campaign on climate change awareness, and worked for a number of clubs in recruitment and scouting.

At Hoffenheim, Pfannenstiel helped recruit players such as Roberto Firmino and Joelinton.

He moved to St Louis in 2020, with the club becoming the first MLS newcomers to win a conference title in 2023 before leaving in August amid criticism of head coach appointments.

Aberdeen, the club where celebrated manager Alex Ferguson made his coaching reputation before joining Manchester United, are 11th in the 12-team Scottish Premiership following a 2-1 loss at home to Hibernian on Sunday.

But Cormack told northeast club Aberdeen’s website on Monday: “We are pleased to welcome Lutz and his significant experience to Pittodrie.

“With extensive coaching, scouting, young player development and leadership expertise gained across different roles and cultures, we believe Lutz will be a catalyst in the club’s quest to deliver its football aspirations over the next few years.

“In particular, his technical knowledge, academy development experience and global recruitment network were key factors in the board selecting him for this critical role, as we strive to align consistent on-field success with our player-development model.”

Pfannenstiel added: “Aberdeen FC has what many clubs around the world can only dream of -- that is rich tradition, a storied history and a true football soul.

“I look forward to bringing my depth of experience in football to a Scottish city and region that lives for the game and look forward to being an active part of this great community.”