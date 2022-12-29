Pelé, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, has died. Photo / AP

The world of football is in mourning today for the loss of one of its all-time greats, Pelé, and tributes have flowed from far and wide.

Pelé died of cancer in Brazil at age 82 on Friday. His grace, athleticism and mesmerising moves transfixed players and fans.

He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field. He carried Brazil to football’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport.

Former teammates led the way in praising the megastar with Argentine coach and teammate at Santos football club in Brazil, Cesar Luis Menotti, saying the world may never witness a match to his impact on the sport.

“It will be very difficult to find another Pelé. Pelé had everything a player should have. Agile, jumped like no one, could kick with both legs, physically very strong and brave. There was no one like Pelé,” Menotti said

“Your place is on God’s side. My eternal king. Rest in peace,” 1970 World Cup winner Roberto Rivellino and teammate of Pele on the Brazilian national team said.

Former England star and football commentator Gary Lineker agreed that the name Pelé will always be synonymous with football.

“The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality,” Lineker posted on Twitter.

“With the death of Pelé, soccer has lost one of its greatest legends, if not the greatest. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. He made people dream and continued to do that with generations and generations of lovers of our sport. Who, as a child, didn’t dream of being Pelé?” Didier Deschamps, former player and manager of the French national team said.

You made the world fall in love with football. Rest in peace, Pelé ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5NQFunMr8C — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) December 29, 2022

It’s a very sad day for the football world when an icon like Pele passes away.

I’ll never forget the awe as a child of watching the VHS tape of Brazil 70, the greatest national team anyone has ever seen.

RIP to one of the Gods of the game #Pele 💔 pic.twitter.com/UWV4KV0hBN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 29, 2022

Today, we say goodbye to the best ever 🕊️ Rest in eternal peace, Pele, you'll be missed my millions and millions. Legend 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/KfUkO0Nvdi — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 29, 2022

Current players were also outspoken in their praise for Pelé's influence on their careers.

“Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say ‘before Pelé, football was just a sport’. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly; gave visibility to Brazil... he’s gone but his magic remains,” Neymar Jr posted in Instagram.

“A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last for ever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé,” Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first,” Manchester City star Erling Haaland said via Twitter.

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.” French player Kylian Mbappé said.

Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏

You have changed the History of football. Your legacy will always be in our hearts.

Thanks for everything!#ThiagoSilva #TS6 #OhhhThiagoSilva #Pelé #ReiPelé #PeléEterno pic.twitter.com/lobQlPreQg — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 29, 2022

A giant of the game and the reason so many of us love football. Rest in peace, legend. 👑 @Pele pic.twitter.com/biAlOTnIaT — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥

Your legacy will live forever.

I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022

Even those outside the world of football have joined the chorus of tributes for a player who was also a politician - Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport - a wealthy businessman, and an ambassador for UNESCO and the United Nations.

Former US President Barack Obama took to his social media accounts to say: “Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”

The original football superstar. An inspiration and a hero to so many. Rest in peace, Pelé. pic.twitter.com/wNh4z9dBqY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 29, 2022

A phenomenal footballer. A great supporter of young people. Never to be forgotten. Thoughts with his https://t.co/SFDV944JrW Pelé pic.twitter.com/IJf6xVF918 — Gordon Brown (@GordonBrown) December 29, 2022

When Maradona passed Pelé wrote:



“One day, in heaven, we will play together on the same team. And it will be the first time that I raise my fist in the air in triumph on the pitch without celebrating a goal. It will be because I can finally embrace you again.” pic.twitter.com/MMtAjKJpZ6 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 29, 2022

Today we lost an incredible athlete and a symbol of peace. I want to give my best condolences to Pelé’s family and loved ones. These two friends can now meet again🖤 pic.twitter.com/nB5moqpJLB — Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) December 29, 2022

“I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pelé play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi (stadiums). Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended in a goal. I confess that I was angry with Pelé, because he always massacred my Corinthians. But, first and foremost, I admired him... Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did,” Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said.

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups — 1958, 1962 and 1970.