Chris Wood will be looking to lead the All Whites into the World Cup playoff. Photosport

The All Whites can go one step closer to the 2022 Fifa World Cup with a win over the Solomon Islands in Doha.

All Whites coach Danny Hay faces one of the biggest selection quandaries of his tenure, ahead of Thursday's Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament final against the Solomon Islands at 6am.

He needs to pick his best possible XI, for a match with no second chances, where any slip-up will end New Zealand's Cup dreams.

But he also has three players, including two of his most indispensable men, going into the match with yellow cards - another caution away from being suspended for the intercontinental playoff in June, should the All Whites progress.

Winston Reid, Liberato Cacace and Alex Greive are all walking the tightrope, after being booked in New Zealand's semifinal win over a highly combative Tahiti side.

While logic would suggest that there would be a clean slate for all competing teams in the June playoffs, given they are inter-confederation affairs and the final step in the process, Fifa's rule makers don't see it that way.

It leaves Hay in an unenviable situation.

Reid, who is an inspiring leader and the team's most accomplished defender, would leave a huge void for the potential do or die June match. Cacace is also vital, alongside Chris Wood, Joe Bell and Sarpreet Singh as players who lift the All Whites to another level, while Greive has shown tremendous promise.

So does Hay start the trio – and risk suspensions – or take the chance of not employing his best possible XI for a win or bust game?

"It's a real juggling act," said Hay. "I guess damned if you do, damned if you don't.

"If things don't go well and we have rested players, then people are going to ask questions. If you play players and we still win but players get suspended, then people question that.

"It's not easy but we are very confident in the depth we have and whatever decision we end up making, the 11 players and subs are going to do the best job possible."

The safest option would be to keep the trio on the sideline, as much as is feasible, as it is impossible to ask a footballer to take the field and then avoid a caution, with so much on the line.

It might be hazardous, especially with the attacking threat of the Solomon Islands, but New Zealand has built depth over the last nine months and have capable cover, so limiting game time for Reid, Cacace and Greive is definitely on the cards.

"We have to consider that," said Hay. "Ultimately this is not the last stop for us. We want to be at the inter-continental playoff and we want to know we can put our best XI on the pitch there. [But] that is certainly not taking our eye off the ball now. You are trying to hedge your bets a little bit."

New Zealand has faced a similar scenario before.

Wood, Leo Bertos and Ivan Vicelich all missed the second leg playoff against Mexico in 2013, after carrying yellow cards into the first game, then getting booked at the Azteca stadium.

Whatever the decision, the All Whites won't take the Solomon Islands lightly.

They have been a class above the rest of Island nations in Qatar and have myriad offensive threats, particularly on the counter-attack. They have also enjoyed an extended build-up, to build cohesion and connections.

Their squad arrived in Doha on March 11, after camps at home then in Brisbane en route, where they played three games against Queensland club teams.

"They are technically very good," said Hay. "It is going to be a tough challenge and they are clearly the best team that we will face at this tournament. We have absolute belief in our player group but we need to be super vigilant."