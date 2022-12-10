A fan captured Lovely moment as a child from Croatia squad runs over to console Neymar after Brazils loss to Croatia. Video / David_Ornstein

One of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 Fifa World Cup has taken place amid one of the most devastating in Brazil’s football history.

Croatia stunned tournament favourites Brazil to reach the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday morning, winning 4-2 on penalties after a nail-biting match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

It was a remarkable turnaround after Brazil had looked set for victory when Neymar opened the scoring with a wonderful strike midway through extra time that allowed him to equal Pele’s Brazilian record of 77 international goals.

However, ecstasy soon turned to despair for the Brazilian superstar as Croatia came from nowhere to snatch victory in what will go down as their greatest ever World Cup triumph.

Neymar was left in the middle of the pitch in tears surrounded by support staff and supporting players as the realisation of Brazil’s early World Cup exit hit home.

Brazil's Neymar (L) has tears in his eyes beside teammate Dani Alves after his side's loss to Croatia. Photo / AP

But as Neymar’s emotions overflowed, it was the unlikeliest of allies who came to put a smile on the 30-year-old’s face.

The young son of Croatian footballer Ivan Perisic rushed over to Neymar to console him.

After initially being denied by security, the child shook hands with and hugged the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

For the briefest of moments it brought a smile to Neymar’s face, while delighting football fans around the world.