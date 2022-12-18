Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy as he holds the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. Photo / AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy as he holds the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. Photo / AP

One World Cup.

For all the unrivalled numbers on Lionel Messi’s resume – the seven Ballon D’ors, four Champions League trophies, 10 Spanish league titles, Olympic gold and even his breakthrough 2021 Copa America – there was always one missing.

But after 1003 games and 793 goals – including two more in this 3-3 draw – Messi has the one accolade that ensures football immortality. One World Cup.

And now that he’s won world sport’s most coveted trophy, after also scoring in the penalty shootout, it’s become impossible for anyone to argue seriously he’s not the greatest player of all time.

Indeed, the goat emoji was getting tweeted out like never before in the seconds after Argentina’s victory.

Lionel Messi. The Best Ever. 🐐 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 18, 2022

Messi has won a World Cup.

Ronaldo has never won a World Cup.



The debate is over people. — ksi (@KSI) December 18, 2022

For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. 🐐 #Messi𓃵 — James Maddison (@Madders10) December 18, 2022

Australia’s Craig Foster summed it up at the end of the coverage on SBS.

“It was a final that was befitting an extraordinary and a deeply unpredictable tournament, but also what it was two titans of the game who would not yield,” Foster said.

“Lionel Messi had this fairytale set-up so perfectly for him. To step into the giant, giant shoes of Diego Maradona, and no-one else likely in the history of the game could have even attempted to do that.

“Seven Ballon d’Ors and now you want to try and step up to heaven and shake hands with Diego? Only this kid could have done it.

“And yet Kylian Mbappe, who is going to dominate world football for the next 10 years, just kept saying “no”. To score three goals in a World Cup final and be on the losing side is just absolutely extraordinary, and that is because you had this man here (Messi).”

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup final. Photo / AP

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout to claim Argentina’s third title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Now there’s no debate. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of football’s greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

Messi achieved what Maradona did in 1986 and dominated a World Cup for Argentina. The torch will one day pass to Mbappé, whose late goals lit up one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament’s 92-year history and emulated Geoff Hurst’s hat trick for England in 1966, but not just yet.

“Let’s go, Argentina!” Messi roared into a microphone on the field in the post-match celebrations after playing in a record 26th World Cup match.

Messi was in scintillating form from the start, putting Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and playing a part in Angel Di Maria’s goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Mbappé, on the other hand, was anonymous until scoring two goals in a 97-second span — one a penalty, the other a volley from just inside the area — to take the game to extra time.

Messi tapped in his second goal in the 108th minute, leaving Argentina on the brink of the title once again, but there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.

“This is my dream,” Martinez said.

Europe’s run of four straight World Cup winners came to an end. The last South American champion was Brazil, and that was also in Asia — when Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament in 2002.

Argentina won its previous World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986. In Qatar, the country backed up its victory from last year’s Copa America, its first major trophy since 1993.

It’s quite the climax to Messi’s international career, which might not yet be over at the age of 35 because he is playing as well as ever. After all, he finished the World Cup with seven goals, one behind Mbappé's tournament leading eight.

It was quite the finale, too, for a unique World Cup — the first to be played in the Middle East and the Arab world.

For FIFA and the Qatari organizers, a final between two major soccer nations and the world’s two best players represented a perfect way to cap a tournament laced in controversy ever since the scandal-shrouded vote in 2010 to give the event to a tiny Arab emirate.

The years-long scrutiny since has focused on the switch of dates from the traditional June-July period to November-December, strong criticism of how migrant workers have been treated, and then unease about taking soccer’s biggest event to a nation where homosexual acts are illegal.

Today, there was one narrative at play for most people: Could Messi do it?

He could, despite the 23-year-old Mbappé — Messi’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain — doing all he could to emulate Pelé by winning his first two World Cups.

Messi became the first player to score in the group stage and each of the knockout rounds at a single World Cup.

Ever since Argentina’s unthinkable 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening group game, Messi has been a man on a mission — embracing the responsibility of leading his national team at his final World Cup and playing in the spirit of Maradona by coupling his dazzling skills with rarely seen aggression.

Maradona never scored in a final, though. Messi has, allowing him to erase memories of his only other World Cup final — in 2014 when Argentina lost to Germany 1-0 and Messi squandered a great chance in the second half.

On that night at the Maracanã Stadium, Messi stared down at the golden World Cup trophy that escaped him.

Eight years later, he will raise it aloft in the biggest moment of a career like no other.

