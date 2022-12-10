France defeat England 2-1. Source / Sky Sport

England is out of the World Cup after Harry Kane skied a penalty late in their quarterfinal against France.

In a heartbreaking end to another ultimately fruitless campaign, it was England’s lion-hearted skipper who lived every player’s nightmare.

England looked like drawing level with the defending champions for the second time when Mason Mount was bundled over by Theo Hernandez in the box in the 81st minute.

But Kane — who had scored from the spot earlier in the second half to make it 1-1 before a Olivier Giroud header put France back in front — sprayed his shot high.

“Oh no!” SBS commentator Martin Tyler cried. “It goes up and over and France celebrate.”

French star Kylian Mbappe went a step further, appearing to roar with laughter at Kane’s misfortune.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after Harry Kane of England misses a penalty. Photo / Getty

England's Harry Kane reacts after missing a penalty. Photo / AP

Minutes earlier, Giroud had headed home a cross that ended up putting his team through to a semi-final against Morocco.

The French striker had just been denied by a desperate Jordan Pickford save when a second opportunity presented itself and Giroud made no mistake.

England had fought hard to get back on level terms after a rough first half. Kane converted a 54th minute penalty to make it 1-1 after Bukayo Saka was clipped by Aurelien Tchouameni.

Kane smashed his spot kick into the top left corner of the net to claim justice after both he and Saka were denied by the referees in a controversial first half.

England trailed 1-0 at halftime after a stunning strike by Tchouameni.

Gareth, Harry and the whole @England squad and staff, gutted for all of you. You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W. — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2022

It was the first goal England has conceded from outside of the box since the 2014 World Cup and was France’s first from that distance in this tournament.

But England players were up in arms after believing Saka was fouled in the lead-up to the goal.

The complaints kept coming when Harry Kane went down in the box about 10 minutes later.

It appeared to be a clumsy challenge by Dayot Upamencano, who tugged Kane back before their legs tangled.

But after a long look it was ruled no penalty and England remained frustrated as the first period came to an end.















