Football fans and world journalists have been left bemused by Fifa’s decision to cloak Lionel Messi in a black robe for the trophy presentation after Argentina beat France in a thrilling World Cup final.
Messi scored twice and was successful in the penalty shootout as Argentina won their third World Cup title and first since 1986.
When Messi went to get the World Cup trophy as the winning captain at the end of the trophy presentation, he was cloaked in an Arabic robe known as a Bisht by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar. Fifa president Gianni Infantino was beside the Emir, as he handed the trophy over to Messi.
It meant Messi’s Argentina jersey, which Adidas announced over the weekend was sold out world wide, was covered up for the biggest moment in Argentina football in more than 36 years.
“Something a little strange about Messi being dressed in Bisht, that black cloak that the emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup,” journalist Tariq Panja wrote.
“Qatar wants this to be its moment as much as it is Messi’s and Argentina’s.”
Journalist Will Martin added: “Making Messi wear that robe is absolutely grim. Sums up everything wrong with this World Cup.”
“Cannot believe Messi finally wins the World Cup and is made to put on a robe to lift the trophy. You just don’t do that,” author Si Lloyd wrote.
Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed called for redo on the ceremony, “can they do the ceremony again now without giving Messi the robe… for goodness sake!”
Football administrator and lawyer Nicola Palios declared it was a “bizarre idea to make Messi wear a black robe to lift the trophy.
“Ruins what should have been an iconic photo by making him look like a Harry Potter extra.
“Surely any player lifting the World Cup wants to do so in his country’s colours?”
Laurie Whitwell, journalist for The Athletic, said that the decision to dress Messi in the Arabic robe was “grossly indulgent”.
“Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi,” Whitwell wrote.
“But just made for a weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue and white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host.”
Messi quickly removed the cloak after the presentation.