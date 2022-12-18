Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the trophy flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo / AP

Football fans and world journalists have been left bemused by Fifa’s decision to cloak Lionel Messi in a black robe for the trophy presentation after Argentina beat France in a thrilling World Cup final.

Messi scored twice and was successful in the penalty shootout as Argentina won their third World Cup title and first since 1986.

When Messi went to get the World Cup trophy as the winning captain at the end of the trophy presentation, he was cloaked in an Arabic robe known as a Bisht by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar. Fifa president Gianni Infantino was beside the Emir, as he handed the trophy over to Messi.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani puts on a cloak on Argentina's Lionel Messi. Photo / AP

It meant Messi’s Argentina jersey, which Adidas announced over the weekend was sold out world wide, was covered up for the biggest moment in Argentina football in more than 36 years.

“Something a little strange about Messi being dressed in Bisht, that black cloak that the emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup,” journalist Tariq Panja wrote.

“Qatar wants this to be its moment as much as it is Messi’s and Argentina’s.”

Something a little strange about Messi being dressed in Bisht, that black cloak that the emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup. Qatar wants this to be its moment as much as it is Messi’s and Argentina’s. pic.twitter.com/S4Jk6zGRZv — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) December 18, 2022

Journalist Will Martin added: “Making Messi wear that robe is absolutely grim. Sums up everything wrong with this World Cup.”

“Cannot believe Messi finally wins the World Cup and is made to put on a robe to lift the trophy. You just don’t do that,” author Si Lloyd wrote.

It wasn’t Qatar’s moment to cover Messi’s Argentina shirt with their own garment of clothing — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 18, 2022

Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed called for redo on the ceremony, “can they do the ceremony again now without giving Messi the robe… for goodness sake!”

Football administrator and lawyer Nicola Palios declared it was a “bizarre idea to make Messi wear a black robe to lift the trophy.

“Ruins what should have been an iconic photo by making him look like a Harry Potter extra.

“Surely any player lifting the World Cup wants to do so in his country’s colours?”

Messi has waited his entire life to lift the World Cup in Argentina's blue and white stripes and when the moment comes he gets draped in a black and gold cloak 🙄 — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) December 18, 2022

The cloak on Messi. Dearie me. Let the man lift the WC in his Argentina shirt ffs 🤷‍♂️ — Craig Burley (@craigburley) December 18, 2022

Laurie Whitwell, journalist for The Athletic, said that the decision to dress Messi in the Arabic robe was “grossly indulgent”.

“Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi,” Whitwell wrote.

“But just made for a weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue and white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host.”

Lionel Messi wearing the black cloak is called a 'Beshth'. It’s usually worn by victorious Arab warriors and the royal family.Emir of Qatar gave Messi the honour as a sign of respect to a true warrior.🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ML69QhDfR7 — Semper Fi Messi 🐐🇦🇷 (@SemperFiMessi) December 18, 2022

Messi quickly removed the cloak after the presentation.