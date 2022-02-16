The Wellington Phoenix beat the Brisbane Roar 3-0. Photo / Getty Images

The Wellington Phoenix are on the rise.

Their remarkable recent run continued on Wednesday night, with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Brisbane Roar at Leichhardt Oval

It was stirring stuff, including one of the goals of the season from Gael Sandoval, who is already looking like a top class recruit.

Fellow import Scott Wootton notched his first goal in Phoenix colours, while Reno Piscopo continued his hot streak with another well-taken finish.

After being guilty of some wasteful finishing on Saturday – which kept the door open for Adelaide to grab their late equaliser – the Phoenix were much more ruthless, with two second half goals in four minutes to kill off the match.

Brisbane were unfortunate, coming close on a couple of occasions, but Wellington were the dominant side.

It's been a stunning turnaround.

Eleven days ago Wellington were bottom of the table, now they are in the top six and only three points off top spot, after claiming three victories and a draw in the past week and a half, despite a heavy schedule.

There's an undeniable sense that this team are nowhere near their ceiling, given the growth capacity in the young players and the combinations that are still building, since the arrival of Sandoval and Wootton.

Coach Ufuk Talay deployed an unchanged starting XI on Wednesday, with Jaushua Sotirio preferred up front to Gary Hooper.

There were few clear chances in the first half. Clayton Lewis struck the post from distance with a well placed free kick, while Oli Sail was at full stretch to deny a thunderous Henry Hore drive from outside the area.

Wootton, who played four games for Manchester United in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season before embarking on a career with various English second and third tier teams, scored a vital goal in 33rd minute from a corner.

The 30-year-old rose well at the back post – getting above two defenders – to direct his header into the top corner.

Hore was unlucky just after the hour – hitting the upright from distance with Sail beaten – and Brisbane's feeling of woe was amplified 60 seconds later, with Sandoval's moment of pure magic.

The Mexican has looked a class above since he arrived in Australia and gave another example on Wednesday. After receiving the ball 25 metres from goal, Sandoval took one touch then conjured up an arcing shot into the far corner, a strike that would have graced any league in the world.

There was more to come four minutes later, with Sandoval's slide rule pass releasing Sotirio, before Piscopo finished calmly at the far post.

That was the game and Talay took the chance to rotate his team.

Brisbane went close a couple of times – with Cyrus Dehmie cutting through the defence before hitting his shot straight at Sail – but the Phoenix comfortably managed the final half hour, with Ben Waine almost having the final say after a long range break.

Wellington Phoenix 3 (Scott Wootton, Gael Sandoval, Reno Piscopo)

Brisbane Roar 0

HT: 1-0