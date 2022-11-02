The Football Ferns will no doubt excited to square off against the world's best. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns will no doubt excited to square off against the world's best. Photo / Photosport

If Football Ferns’ coach Jitka Klimkova had a Christmas wish, it has already been granted.

The Ferns will have the best possible build up for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, with two blockbuster home matches against the United States early next year.

The fixtures – in Wellington on January 18 and Auckland three days later – will be historic, as the four time world champions have never played on New Zealand soil.

It’s a massive boost for Klimkova and the team, as there is no greater benchmark in the sport. Though other teams have got closer in recent years – notably England, Sweden and Canada – the United States remain the gold standard, with remarkable depth and quality derived from their college pathways.

They will be chasing an unprecedented third straight tournament win in 2023, after their triumphs in France four years ago and in Canada in 2015. They also lifted the trophy in 1991 and 1999 and have won four Olympic titles. The team finished on the podium in every Olympics and World Cup event between 1991 and 2015.

The Stars and Stripes will represent a massive challenge, but one that is needed for the Ferns, six months out from the World Cup.

“This is a great opportunity for our players to experience two of our World Cup venues ahead of our opening game of the tournament on 20 July next year,” Klimkova said in a statement

“An important part of preparing for our home world cup is playing big teams in big stadiums, and learning to deal with the pressure that comes with playing world class opposition at home – and there’s no greater test than the reigning world champions. This is an opportunity for more of our players to experience these high profile games, and begin a year where we play at home more than ever before.”

The opportunity arose after the Women’s World Cup draw last month, which placed the USA in Group E. That meant pool matches in Auckland and Wellington, including a rematch of the 2019 final versus the Netherlands, as well as the possibility of a quarter final and semi final in this country, if they progress.

That situation meant it suited the USA to visit New Zealand and familiarise themselves with stadiums, facilities and other logistics, during a window when they would usually be looking for high profile games on home soil.

The Football Ferns have played the USA on 22 occasions, with 19 defeats. Their sole victory came in 1987, a famous 1-0 win in Taipei. They also achieved draws in 2012 (0-0) and 2013 (1-1).

The last two encounters were not particularly happy occasions, with a 5-0 loss at the She Believes Cup in February and a 6-1 reverse at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tickets for both games will go on sale on November 16. Adult passes are $20, with kids $5.

Thursday’s confirmation means the Ferns’ pre-World Cup schedule is taking shape, with the two games against South Korea next month and a match with Portugal in Hamilton in February. There are still two other February fixtures to be arranged. Match details

Football Ferns vs USA

Wednesday 18 January, 2023: Sky Stadium, Wellington, 4pm kick off

Saturday 21 January, 2023: Eden Park, Auckland, 4pm kick off