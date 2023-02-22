The Football Ferns' series has been painful but perhaps necessary. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková admits the past week has been a “reality check” for her team, as they look to resuscitate long term hope in their World Cup campaign.

The Ferns came into this series full of confidence and expectation but that has dissipated rapidly with consecutive home defeats to Portugal and Argentina, conceding seven goals without reply in the process.

It’s been painful — exposing issues in front of a local audience — but perhaps necessary, as they realise the scale of the task ahead in July.

“I’m so glad that we went through this and learned so much about this team and about ourselves,” said Klimková. “I believe this is something that really can help us in the World Cup to be more successful because this was not good enough.”

While it has come very late, it feels like a possible turning point.

There has long been a sense of complacency around the Ferns camp — especially with so many entrenched players, who have been fixtures in the team regardless of results — but that can’t continue.

Klimková has realised that.

“We are looking for things to really change and we said it clearly after the [Argentina] game — this is not good enough,” added Klimková. “We need to make changes in our behaviors on the field [and] off the field to make things happen.”

That desire was made clear at Wednesday’s training session at Olympic Park in New Lynn.

Just before the start, Klimková addressed the players, conveying the urgency of the situation.

“If we want to win tomorrow, we need to fix it,” said Klimková, as the team gathered in a huddle. “This is the time. If you have questions, ask now.”

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Talking to media later, Klimková maintained there has been plenty of tough conversations and soul searching, as the squad face a level of pressure that hasn’t been apparent over the previous 18 months.

She admitted that the decision to use a new 3-5-2 system against Portugal was a big misjudgement, though that didn’t excuse the lack of execution, on and off the ball.

For her part, defender Claudia Bunge admitted the mood among the playing group had swung, as they realise time in running out.

“We’re getting closer and closer to the big game on the 20th of July,” said Bunge. “So, to be honest, we were gutted with our performances over the last two games. We know we can be better and it was the basics letting us down like 50-50s and not giving the ball away.”

Bunge looks likely to start on Thursday at North Harbour stadium against Argentina (7pm).

The Melbourne Victory defender has been managed carefully — only playing 45 minutes so far — after a collision with Ferns teammate Indiah-Paige Riley in a club game preceding this window.

Bunge wasn’t concussed — but has been rested as a precaution — while the midfielder (who did have concussion symptoms) has only been in light training. Defender CJ Bott (calf strain) has left camp.

Bunge will probably partner Meikayla Moore — who had her best Ferns performance in some time last Monday against Argentina — in central defence.

Captain Ali Riley took limited part in training, with Liz Anton expected to take her place.

Otherwise indications are Klimková will stick with a similar lineup, as the Ferns look to break a seven match winless streak.

“If we keep the ball better, from our defensive third to in our middle third, if we make better decisions in our final third [that] will make us more successful,” said Klimková. “We are thankful that we have one more game to go and we can prove to everybody that this team is strong enough.”