Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football Ferns hope to resuscitate World Cup hopes after ‘reality check’

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The Football Ferns' series has been painful but perhaps necessary. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns' series has been painful but perhaps necessary. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková admits the past week has been a “reality check” for her team, as they look to resuscitate long term hope in their World Cup campaign.

The Ferns came into this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport