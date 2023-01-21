Mallory Swanson of USA (R) congratulates team mate Ashley Hatch (L) after scoring a goal against the Football Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova was again accentuating the positives, despite another one-sided match against the United States yesterday.

The Ferns were well beaten at Eden Park, with a 5-0 scoreline that could have been higher, but for some critical interventions from goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

Given the circumstances, there is no shame in that kind of result against the slick world champions – and the Ferns showed some incremental improvements in possession – but the defending left a lot to be desired.

The intensity was a notch down on Wednesday in Wellington – with the quick turnaround surely a factor – and several of the American goals came far too easily. Basic defensive principles were ignored, as players were left free in the box, or not tracked, as well as an unchallenged header from a corner.

The Football Ferns defence was shambolic at times against the US. Photo / Photosport

Regardless of the opposition, it’s a dangerous precedent ahead of a World Cup, where the margins will be fine.

“If I look at what we need to keep working on, our biggest challenges was our marking in the box,” said Klimkova. “We kept players open and that’s what can happen.”

“The biggest lesson, from a tactical point of view, is we need to keep working on defence in our defensive third.”

When asked if they had demonstrated enough hunger and desperation, Klimkova was unequivocal.

“This team is incredible,” said Klimkova. “This team is coachable. This team wants to improve this, wants to progress. We know what is in front of us and it’s huge motivation to get better every time we step on the field.”

Though it felt like Klimkova was handed a hospital pass with timing of the tour – with so many players unavailable – she had no doubt of the dividends from facing the United States twice in four days.

“If you look at the result, I believe there are a lot of question marks but we are always looking at our journey and our processes and I could see the progress,” said Klimkova. “I am happy we stayed consistent in our togetherness. That is something that we are building in our team and that positive culture.”

Klimkova was also pleased to involve a contingent of new players, with four getting debuts (Grace Neville, Grace Wisnewski, Deven Jackson and Tayla O’Brien) and others valuable time inside the environment.

Klimkova and defender Anna Green were also awed by the 12,721 crowd, which set another record for a Ferns match here. And the support was superb, despite the American dominance, finding their voice constantly.

“It’s really exciting,” said Green. “We’ve got really generous fans and they do celebrate those small moments. Obviously it’s tough for them to come out and see us on the receiving end of that scoreline, but they do. They really relish a big tackle, or anything we get as well. They are all behind us and that makes a huge difference.”

The visibility and profile of the tour has been a major win but Klimkova admitted the mindset needs to change for the upcoming games next month, when they face Portugal and Argentina (twice) in Hamilton and Auckland. The public were forgiving against the US but will expect to see definite progress in those matches, as the runway shortens to the World Cup.

“This tour was not about the results, but the next one the goal will be different,” said Klimkova. “We know we are playing a tournament [that] will be a simulation of our group play in the World Cup and every goal is important. Every point is important. Every yellow card is important. So we will approach this tournament a totally different way.”



