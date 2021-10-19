Football fan becomes cult hero for carrying 48 beers at once

A hard-earned thirst. Photo / Supplied

Well, that's his round sorted.

A 23-year-old football fan has become the toast of the world after a Herculean effort saw him carry 48 beers back to his mates in the stands.

Dutchman Christiaan Roetgering was there to watch his team FC Twente in their top-flight clash against Willem II.

The game was held at home - at FC Twente's brewery-sponsored home ground known as the "The Grolsch Fortress".

Hold my beer 🍻

FC Twente 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/Q9nUycLxtZ — STAND YOUR GROUND 👊 (@Ultramaniatics_) October 19, 2021

Another FC Twente fan 😊 pic.twitter.com/fPDitASk7i — HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) October 18, 2021

Roetgering said that he and his mates always assign one of their group to get the beers while they watch the game.

"I always go to the game with a group of friends, and each time one of us has the job of getting the beers in," he said.

"This time it was my turn, and I didn't fancy having to keep going back and forth to the bar.

"So I decided to get everything in one visit."

He revealed that he had to negotiate stairs and an alleyway to get back to his mates, but he still doesn't hold the record.

"My friend Jochen has managed in the past to carry 50 beers in one go," he revealed.

Someone get that man a drink.