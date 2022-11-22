Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo / Photosport

Manchester United says Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League club ‘with immediate effect.’

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

It comes a week after the Portugal star featured in an explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan where he claimed there is an attempt to push him out of the club.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo is currently preparing for Portugal’s opening World Cup match against Ghana on Friday.

His reputed salary of around £500,000-a-week (US$587,000) rules out the majority of clubs in Europe.