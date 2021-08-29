Football: Chris Wood scores landmark goal in Burnley draw

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mate Ashley Barnes. Photo / Getty

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mate Ashley Barnes. Photo / Getty

Patrick Bamford's late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.

The opener from Chris Wood was the 30,000th goal scored since the start of the Premier League in 1992.

Matt Lowton had time to take aim with a low shot and Wood got the faintest of touches to deflect the ball beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his first goal of the season in the 61st minute.

But one moment of magic from Raphinha set up the equalizer. The Brazilian evaded two markers on the right edge of the area and when the ball broke to Jamie Shackleton, his shot was turned home by Bamford in the 86th minute.

While Burnley still earned a first point, Leeds is only on two points from three games heading into the international break when Bamford could make his England debut.

In later action Mason Greenwood is making sure Manchester United doesn't neglect his scoring abilities when Cristiano Ronaldo returns.

The 19-year-old striker — who is almost half Ronaldo's age — has now scored in all three matches for United at the start of the season.

The latest goal ensured an underwhelming United performance at Wolverhampton still ended in a 1-0 victory. It was set up by Raphaël Varane, a former teammate of Ronaldo's at Real Madrid, on the defender's United debut.

But it is the frenzy over Ronaldo's unexpected return to Old Trafford that has lit up this transfer window, with the 36-year-old star completing his move ready for a second debut after the international break.

United is in need of increased firepower up front. While Greenwood's first goal of the campaign was in a 5-1 rout of Leeds, last week's was required to salvage a draw at Southampton.

The winner at Wolves only came in the 80th minute and after United required David De Gea's sensational double save with about 20 minutes to go to thwart Romain Saïss.

"I think we were below (par) today, we didn't play too well," the goalkeeper said. "But it's a massive win for us."

While United moved onto seven points, the only team with a perfect record after three games is Tottenham. All three wins have been 1-0, the latest against Watford clinched by Son Heung-min's free kick — which beat goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann — on his 200th Premier League appearance.