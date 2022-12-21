Emi Martinez's antics after Argentina's World Cup win have attracted some negative attention. Photo / Twitter

Emi Martinez has continued gloating over France in the wake of Argentina’s historic World Cup win, posing with a doll with a Kylian Mbappe mask on.

It came after the 30-year-old turned heads after demanding a minute’s silence “for Mbappe who is dead” amid Argentina’s celebrations.

The Argentine goalkeeper played a key role in helping his side to a historic World Cup final victory over France on Monday morning AEDT.

France’s Mbappe painted a solemn picture after the final shootout, sitting defeated on the sideline alongside the defending champions.

Martinez made a crucial, spectacular save from Randal Kolo Muani in the closing seconds of extra time.

And he made himself a hero to his fellow countrymen during the shootout, psyching out Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni as his side won 4-2 on penalties.

But his antics after the win have attracted some negative attention, with fans labelling him a bad winner judging by his public behaviour.

Seriously, why would Emi Martinez do this? You won the World Cup - just enjoy the adulation? pic.twitter.com/geQOOeXuU5 — simonhill1894 (@simonhill1894) December 21, 2022

Well said mate, great keeper but a complete flog, just enjoy the win with some humility FFS — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonMedia) December 21, 2022

This honestly makes me laugh, if you were to show this image to a causal football fan that didn’t watch the final, you’d think Emi Martínez had Kylian in his pocket all game. The truth is, Mbappé made this guy pick the ball out of the back of the net 4 times.



Actual obsession. pic.twitter.com/oq2z0h7cYQ — RMZZ (@RMBlancoZz) December 20, 2022

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was booked for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing the ball away before Tchouameni’s spot kick, but couldn’t care a jot after getting his hands on the trophy.

Argentina stars took part in wild dressing room celebrations after the match, with footage captured by Sergio Aguero among others.

In one clip, Martinez and Co are claimed to have jokingly demanded a moment’s silence while taking part in a Conga with his pals.

The stopper and his teammates sang in Spanish: “A minute of silence.”

Martinez shushed his pals before continuing: “For Mbappe who is dead!”

The victorious Argentina stars then continued dancing and singing.

Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappé in the middle of Argentina's dressing room celebrations.. 😐#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k2phupBsT6 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 18, 2022

Amid the celebrations, one star was caught on camera sensationally somersaulting into a bin.

Much more singing and dancing followed, with tournament sponsors Budweiser leaving plenty of bottles of beer out for the squad.

Lionel Messi then sensationally returned to the dressing room clutching the World Cup itself, clambering up onto the table and jumping up and down on it.

Boss Lionel Scaloni then arrived donning a retro Argentina shirt, and was promptly drenched by his players.

Fireworks cracked, car horns sounded and fans draped in the national blue and white colours paraded the streets of Argentina after the win.

Aerial vision from Buenos Aires showed the insane number of people that gathered to celebrate the national side’s victory

Video footage from 30,000 feet showed fans being told the result and celebrating on board a flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid.