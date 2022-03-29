Libby Cacace has made a "great start" to his time with Empoli in the Serie A and continues to shine for the All Whites. Photo / Photosport

Within an hour or two of the All Whites' victory over Tahiti on Monday, reports of Libby Cacace's decisive goal were already circulating in the Italian media.

Cacace's strike – his first for his country at senior level – sent New Zealand into the Oceania World Cup qualifying final on Thursday (6am) – and continued a whirlwind period for the former Wellington Phoenix player, who secured a dream move to the Serie A on January 31.

The interest from Italy reflects the fanaticism of a huge footballing nation but also illustrates the massive strides that Cacace has taken over the last two months, with five appearances for Empoli FC.

The 21-year-old is operating at a level rarely scaled by New Zealanders, with only Chris Wood (Newcastle United) and Ryan Thomas (PSV Eindhoven) comparable among the current squad.

His CV is already a head turner, with a start in the San Siro, 70 minutes against Juventus and trips to Bologna and Sampdoria.

"I don't think it has really hit me that I am playing in Serie A, versing the likes of AC Milan and Juventus," said Cacace. "It's an eye opener for me and I'm glad I can showcase my talents on the world stage and hopefully create a pathway for young footballers coming through."

Liberato Cacace of Empoli in action against Juventus. Photo / Getty

Cacace admitted it had been a "great start", as he had established himself in the squad far quicker than most expected, after the move from Belgium's Sint Truiden.

Cacace attended training hours after passing his medical and came off the bench a few days later at Bologna, before settling into an apartment the following week.

"I'm happy I've gone to one of the top five leagues in the world," said Cacace. "It was a big step up for me to go to Empoli and I've enjoyed every moment so far. I'm learning a lot every day."

It's also a massive boost to the All Whites. From a young cub in 2019, Cacace is now a main man, looking sharper and stronger with each international window.

"I'm glad that I can bring that energy and focus from club football to the international level," said Cacace.

But despite the achievements and his burgeoning profile, Cacace remains grounded, something that doesn't surprise those closest to him.

"He has always been a down to earth guy," father Antonio Cacace tells the Herald. "It doesn't matter what achievement he has been getting up to, when you speak to him it's like nothing happened. But it is an incredible experience just to be part of the squad, let alone walking into San Siro."

Cacace's Italian heritage has also assisted the transition.

"He was comfortable straight away - the language, the food, the lifestyle, the sense of humour," says Antonio. "And Empoli is the right club – it is almost like he is at home."

Liberato Cacace celebrates scoring his first All Whites goal against Tahiti. Photo / Photosport

It has also been surreal for Naples-born Antonio, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1992, and his wife Luisa, whose family are Italian, watching their son on one of the biggest football stages.

"There has been huge interest in him from Italian journalists," says Antonio, citing the big sports periodicals like La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.

There's also been something of a domestic adjustment for the Cacaces, who have run one of Wellington's most popular Italian restaurants and speciality food stores over the past two decades.

"Of course we are not anymore Antonio and Luisa from La Bella Italia, we are Libby's parents," laughs Antonio. "We went into town [on Monday] to buy something and the first thing they said was 'what a goal'."

Cacace has a chance to add another chapter to his achievements on Thursday morning, in the tournament decider with the Solomon Islands, with the winner progressing to the intercontinental playoff in June.

The All Whites are heavy favourites, though the Bonitos have impressed in Qatar with wins over Tahiti (3-1) and Papua New Guinea (3-2) and will offer much more of an offensive threat than Tahiti managed on Monday.