Fixing Napier's McLean Park sunstrike problem not cheap, or easy, warns council

The umpires decide to stop play between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Stopping sunstrike from blinding batsmen at Napier's McLean Park is unlikely to be easy or cheap, Napier City Council has warned.

For the second year in a row, sunstrike forced a stoppage of play in a Black Caps cricket match at McLean Park on Tuesday night.

Play was halted just after 8pm during the first innings of their Twenty20 international against Pakistan.

The umpires decided the glaring sun peeking over the Chapman Stand at the western end of the ground was dangerous to the New Zealand batsmen facing 135km/h to 140km/h plus deliveries.

After a five minute delay, they were able to resume and Pakistan went on to chase down the Black Caps' total of 173 with two balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the issue will be part of the Twenty20 debrief council staff will hold with NZ Cricket officials next month.

"Sunstrike does cause some issues very occasionally and for a short amount of time at McLean Park during the cricket season," she said.

Despite the sunstrike delay and a loss for the home side, the crowd of 6,493 at McLean Park appeared to enjoy their night out. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Options to fix the sunstrike are currently being investigated but they are unlikely to be easy or cheap, and any remedies would need to be discussed and approved by councillors."

Kane Williamson chopped on to his stumps off the bowling of Faheem Ashraf not long before play was halted. Photo / Paul Taylor

During the broadcast, commentators suggested various fixes for the sunstrike, including a structure being built on the Chapman Stand and Rodney Green Stands to block out the sun. A crane dangling some form of shade, that could be moved, was also suggested.

Sunstrike also halted a T20 international at McLean Park between New Zealand and India in January 2019.

After this week's game, Black Caps bowler Tim Southee said there was little that could be done about the unique challenge.

"It's something we've come to kinda almost expect, the last few games we've played here," he said.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the glare of the sun makes it tough for the batsmen especially.

"It was okay for us because we were bowling," he said.