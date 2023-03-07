Five reasons why: Sri Lanka clash isn’t a big comedown

New Zealand players celebrate the win over England. Photosport

The Black Caps’ two-test series with Sri Lanka starts tomorrow and Kris Shannon looks at why it could be just as good as the recent England visit.

1. Maybe they’ll win by one run again?

In another world, one in which the international cricketing calendar was equitable and not designed to make the rich richer, we could be in the middle of the deciding third test between the Black Caps and England. We are not.

We are in this world, filled with misery and suffering and yet another two-test series starting on Thursday, this time against Sri Lanka.

This series may feel like a huge comedown after the blockbuster clash with England in general, and the madness of that final day at the Basin Reserve in particular.

But I am pleased to report that is far from true, for an abundance of reasons (well, five). To start: what if there’s another test decided by one run?

The haters will say that it’s impossible; that it’s one of the rarest occurrences in sport, last week being the second such occasion in almost 150 years of test cricket.

But what if it does? Wouldn’t that be amazing? Winning one test by a solitary run isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? Winning *two* tests by a solitary run. In a row. Which could definitely happen. You can’t rule it out. You can’t tell me summer has peaked, that we just witnessed the best test the Black Caps will play in my lifetime, rendering each subsequent match a little less enjoyable and creating inside me a yearning void that will never be sated. You can’t.

2. Maybe there’ll be more Bazball?

What will soon be regarded as the Black Caps’ second-best home test series this summer confirmed one notion: Brendon McCullum’s whole deal is real.

England’s winning streak was ended but their streak of compelling test matches survived, with even the first-test thrashing at Bay Oval featuring captivating cricket and ample opportunities for the opposition to avoid said thrashing.

England, it seems, aren’t all talk. They really will persist with this risky style of play, no matter whether a safer strategy would have almost certainly won the series.

That was clear in not just Ben Stokes’ bucking recent trends by enforcing the follow-on. It was clear in how England continually sought to curtail their own innings rather than bat the opposition - and potentially themselves - out of a positive result.

And it was clear after the one-run defeat in Wellington. McCullum had stressed his side primarily wanted to entertain and, having played their part in the ultimate show, there was no hint of disappointment among the touring players.

So, yeah. Maybe Sri Lanka will do that? Idk

3. Exciting squad experimentation

England weren’t alone — the home side also played engaging cricket the last couple of weeks. Now they must do likewise to ensure the Sri Lanka series isn’t seen as a huge comedown, which, again, it is not.

Thankfully, they have just the men for the job…the exact same men who did the job against England.

It wouldn’t have made sense, would it, to try to replicate last month’s excitement with any changes in personnel?

Now’s not the time to get crazy, to select a single new player, to add some spark into a proudly settled team who boast one victory in eight.

Who wants to see whether Glenn Phillips, this country’s most thrilling batsman, can translate his talent to test cricket and back up the debut half-century he scored against Australia more than three years ago, only to never be selected again? Not me, no thanks.

And why would anyone want a look at Ish Sodhi in New Zealand conditions following his player-of-the-series performance in Pakistan?

Michael Bracewell did a perfectly mediocre job as the sole spinner against England.

Now’s the time to stay the course. There’s no room for experimentation. Not when these tests matter.

4. These tests matter

Look, it says it right there in the header, why bore anyone for 135 words explaining the reason these tests matter.

That’s not what this column is about: picking a topic by throwing darts at a newspaper before scratching together some flimsy supporting evidence. This column trusts readers don’t need their hand held; they’re clever enough to reach their own conclusions.

But if I’m wrong about that, if I have too much faith in anyone foolish enough to still be reading, then here’s a brief case.

These tests matter because New Zealand haven’t won a test series since June 2021. They matter because playing a Sri Lanka side a couple of places below them in the world rankings represents a golden chance to end that barren run. They matter because [Eds note: cut for space].

5. Absence makes the heart whatever

Thought of another one. These tests matter because of scarcity. They’re the last tests the Black Caps will play until a two-match series in Bangladesh after the ODI World Cup.

Some foolish folk will use that fact to argue these tests don’t matter, that the steady diet of short-form cricket to follow is all that counts in a World Cup year.But wise observers will have a succinct retort: No. You’re wrong. Stop saying that these tests feel totally irrelevant after those wondrous five days in Wellington, that this series will be a huge comedown. And please stop pestering New Zealand Cricket about when that match will be made available as an NFT.