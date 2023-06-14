Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Five reasons why it’s good to be a hater

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
Dalton Papali'i's blood is boiling ahead of the Crusaders rematch. Photo / Getty

Dalton Papali'i's blood is boiling ahead of the Crusaders rematch. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why being a hater only adds to the fun.

1. Cruisin’ for a Bluesin’

We’re meant to be the friendly ones. A nation of teams good at sport but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport