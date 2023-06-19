St Kentigern College players and fans celebrate victory. Photo / Bruce Holloway

What a season St Kentigern College are enjoying in Auckland first XV rugby.

On Saturday they joyously celebrated a 26-15 home win over previously unbeaten Sacred Heart to move five points clear at the top of the 1A table.

It was their sixth successive win after also wrapping up the pre-season traditional Presbyterian schools’ Quadrangular Tournament and a much savoured victory over their Catholic rivals from the eastern side of town.

But more than that, it was a serious statement about their Auckland title credentials for 2023 after not even making the top four playoffs last year.

And that meant the world to their blue army of fervent bare-chested sideline supporters belting out (singing would be too strong a term) ‘When the Saints Go Marching In”, in less than tropical weather.

It’s not too many seasons back that the other Auckland 1A schools went on record as not wanting to compete against St Kents because of their dubious track record with player poaching.

This year opponents could be more excused for not wanting to encounter them simply because it might mean a solid beating by a strong, well-balanced outfit, coached again by former Blues back Tasesa Lavea.

But either way, there’s something deliciously paradoxical about St Kentigern attracting their best press in years in the midst of a supposed first XV media ban.

And if there is a consolation for Sacred Heart in coming out on the wrong side of an epic contest, it is that they didn’t play anywhere near as well as they can, and they could again meet St Kentigern in the top four playoffs.

St Kentigern were able to capitalise on Sacred Heart errors throughout, particularly at lineout time. And they revealed their attacking prowess in the 10th minute when centre Tevita Naufahu powerfully charged 40m down the right, brushing off tacklers for the opening try, which was converted by Adam Morrison.

Sacred Heart first-five Rico Simpson replied with a penalty and from a further indiscretion St Kentigerns not only had a player sin-binned but from the restart Sacred Heart second-five Jayden Griffin-Salt was able to score in the corner for an 8-7 lead.

After significant pressure, Angus Revell putting St Kents back in charge with a converted try for a 14-8 halftime lead.

However a brilliant solo break from Sacred Heart No 8 Cruiz Simpson and a conversion earned his team a 15-14 lead, after lock Ben Millard had also gone desperately close.

But St Kentigerns were soon back in front through a penalty try awarded by referee Wesley van der Linde.

For once Sacred Hearts’ backline stars Simpson and Cohen Norrie were not able to work any magic and right winger Luke Parr effectively sealed the win for St Kentigern with a much-celebrated try in the corner.

For St Kentigern backs Siale Pahulu and Benny Moughan were dangerous runners, while Amalani Taiala was a very effective loose forward.

St Kentigern have King’s College, Tangaroa, St Peter’s, Kelston and Mt Albert Grammar still to play, but on current form are a top-four certainty.

St Kentigern centre Tevita Naufahu on his way to scoring the opening try in his team's win over Sacred Heart. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Meanwhile Auckland Grammar beat Kelston Boys 25-24, after leading 20-19 at halftime, in the day’s closest contest, while King’s College enjoyed a much-needed 37-5 home win over struggling Tangaroa College after leading 20-0 at halftime.

Captain Levi Gwynne dotted down twice, while there were also tries to prop Flynn Hamilton-Muller, second-five Dillon Vaoga and wing James Ford. The balance of the points came from the boots of fullback Luca Fuller and halfback Marco Miln.

Eighth-placed Liston College have surpassed their points tally for the whole of 2022 with their 18-7 win over St Paul’s, moving them to 13 points.

De La Salle were untroubled in beating Dilworth 39-0, while St Peter’s eased to a 43-6 win over Mt Albert Grammar.

In Central North Island competition Wesley College chalked up their best result of the season, taking down leaders Whanganui Collegiate 26-19 after a lengthy road trip.

“It is a game we had targeted,” admitted Wesley coach Lawence Lawrence. “We were confident going in, even though we had only travelled south with 20 players.

“They had played on the Tuesday and we realised they hadn’t been tested in a really physical-type game.

“This win has now put us in a position where we can now capitalise on some so-called easier games.”

Whanganui still had a chance to level in the closing minutes, but key to a hard-fought victory for Wesley was very direct forward play, very focused defence in shutting down Whanganui’s wide plays, and some strong driving runs which produced terrific tries.

Best for Wesley was No 8 Joey Taumateine, while other try-scorers were David Kama, Viliami Aholelei and JJ Sloane, and David Kama added three conversions.

Wesley sit fifth on the table, 11 points adrift of Whanganui, but with two games in hand.

Whanganui have been steadily improving in recent years and are now being coached by Tafai Ioasa, who guided Hastings Boys’ High to national Top 4 titles in 2017 (as assistant) and 2019.

In Super 8 rugby, Tauranga Boys’ College beat top-of-the-table Napier Boys’ High 25-21, thanks to No 8 Aidan Spratley crashing over the line two minutes from time, and Mason Verster converting.

In atrocious conditions Tauranga had led 18-7 at halftime, but Napier then established a 21-18 lead with converted tries to halfback Joel Russell and first five Luke Thomas before the grandstand finish. Earlier Aaron Riley and Landen Monks had scored for Tauranga.

Meanwhile Hamilton Boys’ high retained the Moascar Cup with a 40-7 demolition of Rotorua Boys’ High.

The match was close in the fist half (19-7) but Hamilton dominated the second spell and finished with tries to Inga Kokohu, Liam Sturm, Alex Arnold, Christian MacEwan and Ollie Guerin, while first-five Wyndham Patuawa chipped in with five conversions.

Hamilton were without usual captain Oli Mathis (broken jaw) and Hiraka Waitai-Haenga from their previous win against Palmerston North Boys’ High.

St Patrick’s College Silverstream have retained the Ken Gray Memorial Trophy with a 32-19 win over Wellington College, Adam Julian reports.

Their 92nd annual traditional fixture doubled as a fifth-round premiership first XV competition game, and Silverstream extended their run to five straight bonus point wins. Head-to-head, Silverstream have now won this fixture 52 times, Wellington College 33 and there have been seven draws.

The visitors’ victory was secured in the first half when they established a 15-0 lead on the back of an overwhelming weight of territory and possession.

Silverstream looked most effective when employing their big, athletic forwards to attack Wellington up the middle of the ruck or turning around the speedy Wellington wings with precise grubber kicking.

Wellington rallied on the back of Silverstream ill-discipline but when silky fullback Thompson Tukupa second his try from a cross-kick to make it 25-14 with 15 minutes remaining, Wellington’s brave chase was in vain.

Flanker Jackson Mendoza was industrious and abrasive for Silverstream and his 30m finish after a charge down and nimble handing was the icing on the cake.

To their credit, Wellington never surrendered and had the last say in a pile-over of mud. The condition of the field on a mild clear day was truly atrocious. Israel Time and Joe McGuinness were the pick of an honest, relatively undersized tight five, while captain and No 8 Jack Riley was a welcome return. Jacob Kennedy is a livewire on the wing.

Silverstream forwards Drew Berg-McLean and Alex Hewitt were commanding, and Heath Tuifao added real impact from the bench.

With nine tries, six lead changes and last-minute drama, St Bede’s College’s 41-40 victory over St Andrew’s College was a wild ride in Canterbury’s Premiership, Adam Julian reports.

With a minute left St Andrews fullback Sam Mustchin looked to have secured the visitors a famous victory. He landed his fourth penalty, and eighth successful kick from eight attempts, to give the Presbyterians a 40-38 advantage.

All St Andrews had to do was secure the kick-off and escort the ball safely to touch to win. A skidding restart was trapped by a St Andrews receiver with his right foot. The ball rolled gently forward and was picked up by a colleague in an offside position giving Jamayne Feast a chance to shoot the hosts back in front.

The second-five duly obliged from 25m out, sparking wild celebrations from a rowdy cohort of supporters who were a profound part of the plot.

Boisterous heckling, which included a chainsaw and the introductory tune Thunderstruck, often caused the St Andrews lineout to implode. Almost every throw on the supporters’ touchline went astray. One of St Bede’s tries was scored from a lineout steal, and another two from rolling mauls. In a contest of small margins, it was definitely a factor in the outcome.

It was a cruel defeat for St Andrews who led for close to an hour, twice by 10 points, and never trailed by more than three.

In greasy conditions the intent and skill of both teams to play positively was commendable. St Andrews jumped out to 10-0 and 17-7 leads but St Bede’s closed the gap to 24-21 at halftime.

St Andrews scored quickly after the interval to make it 31-21 but opportunities were harder to come by when St Bede’s adopted a tighter approach with their lineout drive an especially potent weapon. Right-wing Herewini Rata-McLeod dotted down twice in the first half. His swerve was tough to handle one on one.

For St Andrews, Mustchin was a study of composure, while halfback Cllylad Tauti and first-five Tom Turner combined effectively with three tries between them.

The schools play for the Wylie-Earl Shield, named after All Blacks from each college, Alex Wylie (St Andrews) and Andy Earl (St Bede’s).

Saturday’s 1A draw (Saturday 2.30pm, home team first): King’s College v St Kentigern; Dilworth v Kelston; Tangaroa v Sacred Heart; De La Salle v Mt Albert Grammar; St Peter’s v Liston; St Paul’s v Auckland Grammar. Points: St Kentigern 29, Sacred Heart 24, St Peter’s 24, Kelston 23, Auckland Grammar 20, Mt Albert Grammar 17, De La Salle 16, Liston 13, King’s College 10, Dilworth 1, St Paul’s 0, Tangaroa 0.

North Harbour 1A, round 8: Whangarei BHS 36 Orewa College 0; Rosmini College 73 Manurewa 0; Takapuna Grammar 42 Rangitoto College 39; Massey HS 0 Westlake BHS 25. Points: Westlake 39; Takapuna Grammar 29; Massey 28, Rosmini 27; Whangarei 23; Rangitoto 11; Orewa 5; Manurewa 0.

North Harbour draw, Saturday (All 12pm, home team first): Rosmini v Whangarei; Manurewa v Takapuna; Orewa v Massey; Rangitoto v Westlake.

Central North Island, round 6: Whanganui Collegiate 19 Wesley College 26; Lindisfarne College 17 Feilding HS 38; Rathkeale College 17 St Peter’s Cambridge 35; St Paul’s Collegiate 18 Francis Douglas MC 5; St John’s College, Hamilton 83 - St John’s, Hastings 0. Points: Whanganui 31, St John’s Hamilton 22, Feilding 22, St Peter’s 21, Wesley 19, St Paul’s 19, Francis Douglas 6, St John’s Hastings 5, Lindisfarne 5, Rathkeale 1.

Super 8, round 4: Palmerston North BHS 21 New Plymouth BHS 11; Hastings BHS 26 Gisborne BHS 19; Tauranga BHS 25 - 21 Napier BHS 21; Hamilton BHS 40 - 7 Rotorua BHS 7. Points: Napier 16, Hamilton 15, Tauranga 14, Palmerston North 13, Hastings 6, Rotorua 6, Gisborne 2, New Plymouth 0.

Super 8 draw (Saturday, all 12pm): Hastings v Rotorua; Napier v Hamilton; Tauranga v Palmerston North; New Plymouth v Gisborne.

Wellington Premiership, round 5: Wellington College 19 St Pat’s Silverstream 32; Scots College 65 Hutt International 21; St Pat’s Town 69 Mana College 0; Rongotai College 22 St Bernard’s College 15. Points: Scots 25, Silverstream 25, Wairarapa 18, HIBS 13, St Pats Town 11, Wellington 11, Rongotai 10, St Bernard’s 7, Tawa 0, Mana 0.

Canterbury Premiership, round 5: Selwyn Schools Combined 0 Christchurch BHS 48; Marlborough Boys College 23 Christ’s College 21; Timaru BHS 6 St Thomas of Canterbury 40; St Bede’s College 41 St Andrews College 40. Points: Nelson 29, Christchurch 26, St Thomas 20, Christ’s 15, St Bede’s 14, St Andrews 14, Marlborough 9, Shirley 6, Selwyn 6, Timaru 1.

Otago Championship (Division 1) part 2, round 1: King’s HS 17 Southland BHS 33; South Otago 13 Otago BH 86; John McGlashan College 10 Wakatipu HS 8.