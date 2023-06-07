Voyager 2023 media awards

First XV rugby wrap: Special motivation for national champs Hamilton Boys’ High School after ‘horrific’ loss of young player

By Bruce Holloway
8 mins to read
Hamilton Boys' High School celebrate winning the Sanix Youth Tournament in Japan. Photo / Supplied

Reigning national first XV schoolboy rugby champions Hamilton Boys’ High have a special motivation to retain their top domestic status this season.

As you might expect from a team which won the World Schools First

