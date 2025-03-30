Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Finley Melville Ives wins halfpipe world title in Switzerland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Finley Melville Ives wins the gold medal during the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

Finley Melville Ives wins the gold medal during the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

Finley Melville Ives is the new halfpipe king after claiming the freeski world championship crown in Engadin, Switzerland overnight.

The 18-year-old New Zealander capped his breakthrough season with a dominant display, winning the competition with a first-run score of 96.00.

Americans Nick Goepper and Alex Ferreira claimed silver and bronze while fellow Kiwi teen Luke Harrold finished fourth.

Melville Ives delivered a mesmerising opening routine that launched him into first place. He led nearest rival Ferreira by three and a half points going into the second and final run.

Three-time Olympic slopestyle medallist Goepper was the only rider to get within touching distance of Melville Ives with his second-run score of 94.00.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Melville Ives dropped in for a victory run but could not improve on his winning score, edging Goepper by two points.

Ferreira rounded out the podium for his second bronze at the World Championships.

“I am honestly in shock! I can’t believe I landed my run. The pipe is so good and I am so thankful the weather is good,” Melville Ives told the FIS.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I grew up watching them [Goepper and Ferreira] with Nico [Porteous]. I honestly can’t believe it and I am so stoked.”

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport