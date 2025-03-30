Finley Melville Ives wins the gold medal during the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

Finley Melville Ives is the new halfpipe king after claiming the freeski world championship crown in Engadin, Switzerland overnight.

The 18-year-old New Zealander capped his breakthrough season with a dominant display, winning the competition with a first-run score of 96.00.

Americans Nick Goepper and Alex Ferreira claimed silver and bronze while fellow Kiwi teen Luke Harrold finished fourth.

Melville Ives delivered a mesmerising opening routine that launched him into first place. He led nearest rival Ferreira by three and a half points going into the second and final run.

Three-time Olympic slopestyle medallist Goepper was the only rider to get within touching distance of Melville Ives with his second-run score of 94.00.