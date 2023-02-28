Mea Motu in action.

For the first time in the 24-year history of the Fight for Life charity boxing event a female bout will be the main event.

Mea Motu will take on Canada’s Tania Walters for the IBO Super Bantamweight World Title at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium on April 27 along with a fight card that includes three rugby vs league bouts and three professional fights.

Female fights have produced some of the great moments in the youth mental health charity boxing event’s storied history – perhaps most memorably the epic slugfest between Hayley Holt and Paige Hareb in 2011 – however rising global star Motu will break new ground as she attempts to claim her first world title.

“It is a tribute to Mea that she is topping the bill in what is a quite incredible fight card,” said Fight For Life founder Dean Lonergan.

“Mea is not just one of New Zealand’s most talented fighters, she is one of the most entertaining. Fight For Life has always been about great entertainment, and we know that’s what Mea brings to the table every time she steps into the ring.

Motu (15-0, 6 KOs) takes on WIBA and Canadian featherweight champion Walters (4-1) for the IBO Super Bantamweight title. Victory would confirm the Aucklander’s standing on the global stage following recent victories over opponents from Thailand and Iran – and unlock the door to blockbuster unification fights later this year.

“I’m coming to take all the belts,” Motu said. “I’m not just coming to collect this one belt. I’m going to keep going until I’ve got them all – and I promise you I will have them all.”

The contest headlines a card featuring three international professional fights and three traditional cross-code slugfests headlined by former All Black Liam Messam’s clash with former Brisbane Bronco and Queensland State of Origin rep Justin Hodges.

“This is the most physical card we’ve ever put together. I am expecting some hard core knockouts and great entertainment from all of the fights,” said Lonergan.

Messam and Hodges are experienced pugilists, having stepped into the professional ranks following their elite football careers. Hodges’ (5-3) last two fights were against NSW rival Paul Gallen – the man who Messam faced in a corporate bout at Fight For Life 2013.

Messam has fashioned a 5-0 record as a pro – and has his sights set on capturing the New Zealand Heavyweight title.

“Fight For Life is an event that’s close to my heart,” Messam said. “I love boxing and it’s certainly a goal to become national champ. But the chance to help raise some money for a great cause is every bit as motivating as a title belt.

“Justin is a tough, tough dude so I’m going to have my hands full, there’s no doubt about that.”

Another chapter will be etched in the epic rivalry between rugby and league when former Blues hitman Sam Tuitupou – a man with a reputation as the hardest hitter in the history of rugby union - takes on former Kiwis and Bulldogs enforcer Roy Asotasi.

Stepping into the Fight For Life ring had been a goal for a long time, said Tuitupou, who wasted no time calling out his opponent.

“Malo Roy, I’d like to congratulate you on an outstanding rugby league career,” Tuitupou said. “You were awesome to watch. You were an enforcer. But let’s see how much of an enforcer you are in the ring on April 27 when it is just one on one, me and you? Take it easy - and train hard.”

Former Kiwis captain Asotasi played 300 professional league games – 84 for the Bulldogs, 133 for the Rabbitohs and 58 in the Super League with Warrington, along with 24 tests for the Kiwis and one for Samoa.

In another thrilling league v rugby clash, former Warriors star Sione Faumuina takes on former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes.

The pro side of the card sees Motu’s undefeated Peach Boxing stablemates Andrei ‘The Renegade’ Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone continue their assault on the world rankings against international opposition.

IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global middleweight champion Mikhailovich (19-0, 11KO) takes on undefeated Venezuelan Edisson Saltarin in his first outing since defeating Francis Waitai in July last year. The IBF’s 10th-ranked middleweight – who also sits 11 on the WBO standings – is itching to get back into the ring.

Pampellone, who is ranked 14 by the IBF and holds its Australasian Light Heavyweight title after dismantling dangerous Aussie Faris Chevalier in Brisbane in November, takes on rugged fellow Kiwi Mose Auimatagi Jr (15-2-2).

A victory would see Pampellone move firmly into world title fight discussions.

Fight for Life card

IBO Super Bantamweight World Title

Mea Motu (NZ) (15-0-0) vs Tania Walters (CAN) (4-1-0)

Rugby League vs. Rugby Union

Justin Hodges (Aus) (5-3-0) vs Liam Messam (NZ) (5-0-0)

IBF Middleweight Pan Pacific Title + WBO Middleweight Global Title

Andrei Mikhailovich (NZ) (19-0-0) vs Edisson Saltarin (VNZ) (16-0-0)

Rugby Union vs. Rugby League

DJ Forbes vs Sione Faumuina

Light Heavyweight Professional Fight

Jerome Pampellone (NZ) (15-0-0) vs Mose Auimatagi (15-2-2)

Rugby Union vs. Rugby League

Sam Tuitupou (NZ - rugby) (Debut) VS. Roy Asotasi (NZ - league) (Debut)