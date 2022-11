Atiba Hutchinson of Canada receives medical attention during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada. Photo / Getty

Football fans were left bemused when Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson appeared to wear a tampon up his nose during his side’s World Cup defeat to Croatia this morning.

Hutchinson suffered a nosebleed during the second half of his side’s 4-1 defeat and received medical attention.

Social media was left stunned when he ran back on the field with what appeared to be a tampon up his nose.

The Canada player running round with a tampon up his nose… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WiyntYSU0F — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) November 27, 2022

IM SORRY BUT DID THAT CANADA PLAYER HAVE A TAMPON IN HIS NOSE!?!?! DO PEOPLE ACTUALLY DO THAT???? ALL I THINK ABOUT IS SHES THE MAN pic.twitter.com/3L4kNapvdQ — Sarah ☀️ Hey, Babe (@sidebooblouis) November 27, 2022

For those who are watching Croatia vs Canada: did you also see a man running with a tampon in his nose or am I seeing things? — Allie's ❤️ belongs to Ferrari boys (@NewF1fanatic) November 27, 2022

Canada normalizing men using tampons. Always at the forefront. #can — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) November 27, 2022