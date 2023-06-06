Milly Clegg. New Zealand Football Ferns pre FIFA Women’s World Cup training programme at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday 4 May 2023. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

With the Football Ferns struggling to score, teenage striker Milly Clegg is eyeing a spot in the 23-strong New Zealand squad for this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

With just two caps under her belt for the national team, 17-year-old Clegg is making a case for her ticket to next month’s tournament, believing her goal-scoring abilities might be what the team needs to make history.

The national side has found the net just once in their past seven matches, and are due to name a preliminary World Cup squad on Friday.

“I love scoring goals,” said Clegg. “I think there’s a point of difference for me.”

She said to be at this World Cup, would be “insane” and until coach Jitka Klimkova names her team, Clegg will be “training really hard in camp, pushing [her] case”.

Whether a World Cup opportunity comes to fruition, Clegg told the Herald she’s benefitted from the experience of playing and training at the country’s highest level.

“I’ve been learning a lot,” says Clegg. “I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given.”

At the beginning of last year, Clegg was playing club football in Auckland, before representing New Zealand at under-17 and under-20 World Cups, where she scored three goals combined. She then signed with the Wellington Phoenix over the summer before earning her Football Fern debut in Turkey in April.

New Zealand's Milly Clegg takes on Australia at under-20s level. Photo / Shane Wenzlick

Clegg claimed several awards after her inaugural A-League season, including Wellington’s Golden Boot (4) and under-23 Player of the Year. Since the season wrapped up, she has been training in the New Zealand pre-World Cup camp.

Clegg acknowledged her elevation had been fast-tracked, saying it has been “a whirlwind”.

“I’m kind of just taking it a day at a time,” Clegg said. However, she confirmed to the Herald she wants to play in the A-league for another season before heading over to America.

The USA college system had always been in Clegg’s plans, as she signed an amateur contract with the Wellington Phoenix to allow her to meet the football scholarship requirements.

Phoenix's Milly Clegg (R with Melbourne City's Katie Bowen during the Liberty A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City FC football match in Wellington at Sky Stadium on the 20 November 2022. © Copyright image by Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

Clegg has recently become an ambassador for the Lego Group which has teamed up with top women footballers in a campaign to inspire children labelled “Play Unstoppable”.

“I grew up playing with Lego,” Clegg said. “So it’s amazing to be a part of this campaign with such a great message behind it.

“The movement is really amazing to encourage and inspire young girls to play their own way without boundaries, whether it’s on or off the football field,” said Clegg.

Lego said in a press release the new campaign “follows research that found girls feel less restrained by typical gender biases in play than boys – 82% of girls think it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practise ballet, compared to only 71% of boys.”

The new football-themed Lego set launched with the campaign, features world-class players such as Megan Rapinoe, Yuki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala because Lego believes they champion the way girls play.

'Play Unstoppable', football themed Lego set. Photo / Supplied

Clegg told the Herald what it means to be under the same umbrella as these all-star players.

“It’s honestly amazing and like, they’re such huge names and I’ve idolised them from a young age,” said Clegg. “[They’re] a real inspiration.”

In terms of idols closer to home, Clegg said, players in the current New Zealand camp have all been “really lovely”.

“I think someone who surprised me was Katie Bowen. She’s honestly so funny, carefree and, she’s just a great person to be around.”

She added that Meikayla Moore was “super professional” and Malia Steinmetz and Claudia Bunge had been “welcoming to the younger girls”.

“[Ali Riley] is an amazing captain,” said Clegg. “She knows what to say to all of us. You can tell she’s been doing it so long and knows all the ins and outs.”

Key dates

Friday, June 9

Preliminary Football Ferns squad selected

Friday, June 30

World Cup squad selected

Monday July 10

Friendly vs Vietnam: McLean Park, Napier - 5.30pm

Football Ferns World Cup fixtures

Thursday, July 20

Football Ferns vs Norway: Eden Park, Auckland - 7pm

Tuesday, July 25

Football Ferns v Philippines: Sky Stadium, Wellington - 5.30pm

Sunday, July 30

Football Ferns v Switzerland: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin - 7pm