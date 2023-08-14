Jennifer Hermoso Spain celebrates with teammates. Photo / Getty

Spain has already crossed an important frontier in the Fifa Women’s World Cup – now they are ready for even more.

La Roja made history when they reached the last eight, then enjoyed another chapter with the 2-1 quarter-final win over the Netherlands in Wellington.

It makes Tuesday’s semifinal against Sweden at Eden Park uncharted territory and the response at home has recognised that feat.

“It’s very far away, and with the time difference, we’re not really living it in the first person,” said coach Jorge Vilda. “But we are receiving a lot of messages.”

The coach estimated the reaction has been three or four times bigger than for their European Championship success last year, when they reached the quarter-finals, and an appearance in the final would be the “last step” for the growth of the women’s game in the Iberian country.

While Sweden are used to such success – having reached the World Cup semifinals on four previous occasions (1991, 2003, 2011 and 2019) – this is new for their opponents, shown by the obvious surprise on midfielder Jennifer Hermoso’s face, when she entered the packed press conference on Monday.

“I was not expecting so many people to be here,” said the veteran. “Many years ago there were five or 10 people asking us questions and 300 people [in the crowd] watching us. I’m lucky that I can enjoy it now and I thank the players of the past for what they have done for us.”

Spain's Esther Gonzalez celebrates a goal against Switzerland. Photo / photosport.nz

Spain’s presence at this altitude may be unprecedented, but it is not a surprise.

Women’s football took a lot longer to get going than in any areas of Europe – especially Scandinavia, Germany and England – but once the big La Liga clubs took an interest, the sport has accelerated rapidly.

Their development has also been shown by success at age group tournaments, which is now bearing fruit at the senior level. Spain were finalists at the 2014 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup and third in 2016 before lifting the trophy in the last two editions.

Tuesday could be the denouement. Spain have arguably the best squad on paper left in the tournament, even after a few players elected to miss the trip after a dispute with the coach.

They play fluid, attacking football – comfortable in possession – and with an ability to press high to regain possession.

They have also endured adversity, with the 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stages, then the extra time battle in their quarter-final, after the Dutch equalised in the 92nd minute.

That all bodes well but the Spanish will have to deal with the occasion, as well as a formidable opponent. They have never beaten Sweden in 11 previous matches and the Blagult have vast experience at major tournaments.

Sweden have vast experience at the Fifa Women's World Cup.

“Sweden has an obligation to beat us because of their historical record but we are ready to face them,” observed Vilda. “They are a strong team physically, very dangerous from set piece and on offensive transition. But everybody recognises the way we play. We will keep to our script and it is going to have to be the best version of Spain on Tuesday.”

For their part, the Swedish coach and players exuded a quiet confidence. After impressing in the group stages, with wins over South Africa, Italy and Argentina, the flashpoint was their penalty shootout success over the United States in Melbourne, before their quarter-final win over a red hot Japan side.

That showed their complete package, with defensive resilience, physical presence and pace, counter attack and set piece threat, best illustrated by rangy defender Amanda Ilestedt, who has scored four goals from corners and free kicks.

And Sweden have only conceded twice, thanks to a well organised backline and goalkeeper Zećira Mušović being in the form of her life.

“You can say we are accustomed [to semi finals] or used to them,” said coach Peter Gerhardsson, ahead of his fourth semifinal at a major tournament. “But this is a wonderful new experience. I don’t really look back in time. It has varied a little bit but the players and coaches have some confidence. It will be a tough game and this is a completely new, with new emotions.

