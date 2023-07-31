Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns’ exit tops home heartbreaks list in NZ sport

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand's Malia Steinmetz: 'We are obviously gutted.' Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Malia Steinmetz: 'We are obviously gutted.' Photo / Photosport

In the long history of New Zealand sporting heartbreaks on home soil, the fate of the Football Ferns over the past week would rank quite high.

In time, there will be pride but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport