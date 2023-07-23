Netherlands' Lieke Martens battles for the ball. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Portugal v Netherlands in Dunedin.

The Netherlands returns to the Women’s World Cup looking to go just one spot further than 2019, when the Dutch lost to the United States in the final.

The quest begins Sunday in a Group E match against Portugal in Dunedin. The Dutch beat Portugal 3-2 in the group stages of last summer’s Women’s UEFA European Championship, and Portugal has lost seven of its previous eight games — including five straight — against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is without star player and all-time leading scorer Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL playing for Arsenal in December.

Portugal is one of eight teams making its tournament debut and has played in only two previous women’s international tournaments — the European Championships in 2017 and 2022. Portugal was knocked out in the group stage in both tournaments.

But the focus ahead of this match has been the training conditions in New Zealand, and both teams have complained that the facilities have been inadequate. Portugal coach Francisco Neto said his squad could not practice on its assigned field Friday because heavy rain had made the playing surface inadequate.

The Netherlands has complained that its practice field in Tauranga is designed for cricket and too hard for soccer.

Neto said neither team can use it as an excuse in Sunday’s game.

“It is what it is, and we need to adjust,” he said. “Everyone has some problems with that. When we come here we don’t have many choice of pitches. All the teams and coaches want the same for their teams. We have problems with that too, not just the Netherlands.”