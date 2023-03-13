Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Beach football coaching guru Angelo Schirinzi’s tips for Football Ferns

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Angelo Schirinzi: "You have to have a strategy with the team." Photo / Getty Images

Angelo Schirinzi: "You have to have a strategy with the team." Photo / Getty Images

Fifa’s top beach football coaching guru Angelo Schirinzi has some advice for the Football Ferns about how to approach a World Cup when you’re an underdog.

Switzerland’s beach football coach is used to working with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport