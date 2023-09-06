Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland City FC have drawn Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad FC at the Fifa Club World Cup in December - with the draw taking place in Jeddah overnight NZT.

Al Ittihad have been amongst the huge transfer spending by clubs in the Saudi Pro League - enticing some of the biggest names from Europe with astonishing salaries.

The Saudi Arabian side has an array of superstars including Balon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, French World Cup winning midfielder N’Golo Kante and former Liverpool star Fabinho - all of whom have won the Club World Cup.

Benzema was signed on a free transfer after departing five-time winner and current Club World Cup champions Real Madrid on a deal that is reportedly worth $180 million per season.

Auckland City may have more to worry about than just a Balon d’Or and World Cup winners.

Al Itthad are willing to part with £200 million ($427 million) to secure the services of Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah, according to media in the UK. The Merseyside club have rejected bids and are intent on keeping Salah in the Premier League.

The winner of the first round encounter will meet African champions Al Ahly FC and the reward for advancing will be a semi-final against the Copa Libertadores champions who are yet to be determined.

The other side of the draw features AFC champions Urawa Reds from Japan against CONCACAF champs Club Leon from Mexico with the winner to face UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Auckland City qualified for the Fifa Club World Cup in dramatic circumstances at the OFC Champions League tournament held in Vanuatu in May. After topping its pool, City scrambled an injury time equaliser against Vanuatu’s Ifira Blackbird in the semi-finals, eventually winning on penalties before securing an extra-time win over Fiji’s Suva FC in the final.

This is the 20th edition of the Fifa Club World Cup, and the first time the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Draw results and fixtures (NZT)

First round (Match 1)

December 13 - Al Ittihad FC v Auckland City FC

Second round (Matches 2 & 3)

December 16 - Al Ahly FC v Winner of M1

December 16 - Club León v Urawa Reds

Semi-finals (Matches 4 & 5)

December 20 - CONMEBOL representative v Winner of M2

December 20 - Winner of M3 v Manchester City FC

Play-off for third place & final (Matches 6 & 7)

December 23