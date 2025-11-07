“Thank you, it looks amazing.
“Our coach Josh Henry had a quick few words before we all walked over to the nets to gather in a circle with a minute’s silence to remember Ben. It was really lovely.
“The boys then started training – well done to you all.”
Cricket Victoria cancelled matches across the state last week and will resume this weekend for the Ben Austin Memorial Round.
The sporting association invited clubs and associations to wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence before games.
