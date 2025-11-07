Ferntree Gully Cricket Club names 17yo Ben Austin as 12th man during memorial round in his honour

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club named late player Ben Austin as 12th man for a memorial round. Photo / Facebook

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club has named late player Ben Austin as 12th man in its senior teams during a memorial round in his honour this weekend.

The club continues to pay tribute to the young player who was fatally struck by a cricket ball warming up in the nets before a T20 game last week.

Members gathered for a minute’s silence to remember Austin before training on Thursday, with his initials and player number BA 512 painted on the club grounds one week after the horror accident.

“Tonight our players, committee, volunteers and supporters all gathered around the wonderful ‘BA 512’ painted on our oval by the team from Australian Sportlines Linemarking and Logos,” a club spokesman said.