Female MMA star Darina Mazdyuk topples 240kg YouTuber Grigory Chistyakov in bizarre bout

MMA star Darina Mazdyuk took on 240kg YouTuber Grigory Chistyakov in a bizarre bout. Photo / YouTube

In one of the sport's most bizarre moments, female MMA star Darina Mazdyuk has defeated 240kg YouTuber Grigory Chistyakov in a fight in Russia.

Mazdyuk is a 62kg professional fighter who boasts three wins from four encounters, while blogger Chistyakov has nearly 120,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The fight lasted 90 seconds, with Chistyakov immediately going on the attack and running the 28-year-old around the cage.

Wasn't sure about posting this, but decided I'd be failing you all if I didn't



Darina Madzyuk (139lb) vs. Grigory Chistyakov (529lb)



From a recent event called "OUR BUSINESS" (Наше Дело) in Russia. I don't know what to say. God have mercy on us all. https://t.co/rphOHnmbto pic.twitter.com/kwdNMT61JH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 28, 2020

But Mazdyuk proved her class, dropping her rival with a series of strikes to the head.

Chistyakov had recently spent time in hospital for an operation, and explained a friend's death had motivated him to improve his health.

"I'm starting to train, and I will try to lead a more healthy lifestyle," Chistyakov said after the fight.

"I'll tell you, a man died today — my friend, a blogger. He weighed 190kg. Please Lord, all people, take care of yourself.

Recounting the fight, Chistyakov said: "I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and then I didn't know what to do."

Footage of the bout went viral on social media, and former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie congratulated Mazdyuk for her bravery.

"It takes a certain kind of bravery to fight that last bout, and I sincerely hope it gets funnelled into a career that makes her bravery universally applauded," Kedzie said.

But not everyone was impressed by the spectacle, with UFC referee Marc Goddard labelling it a "sickening" ordeal.

"This is what we are dealing with – in 2020," Goddard said.

"This is what we are fighting against as the parallels and negative connotations are continually drawn.

"To outsiders and detractors, this is MMA. Shameful. Sickening. Abysmal."