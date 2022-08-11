Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

'Exhilarating times': The three Catholic schools dominating NZ schoolboy rugby

8 minutes to read
Richie Tuipelehake Tupua'ilei has been a versatile player within the St Thomas pack. Photo / Brendan Biggs.

Richie Tuipelehake Tupua'ilei has been a versatile player within the St Thomas pack. Photo / Brendan Biggs.

NZ Herald
By Bruce Holloway

These are exhilarating times in first XV rugby for the small St Thomas of Canterbury school in Christchurch.

St Thomas, who belong to the same Edmund Rice network of Catholic schools as Auckland's runaway 1A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.