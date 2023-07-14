Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Exclusive: Inside the All Blacks’ senior leadership meeting with Richie McCaw

Liam Napier
By
8 mins to read
Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw. Photo / Getty Images.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw. Photo / Getty Images.

“What are you willing to sacrifice?”

World Cup year started in January for the All Blacks with Richie McCaw posing this poignant question to the senior leadership team as they gathered for a pivotal camp

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport