“There’s very little that we can do as a national sporting organisation in this instance.”

The chief executive told the Herald the sporting body had not received any complaints about him competing again.

“We have very strong and robust membership protection policies in place and we take it very seriously.”





Judge Bruce Davidson cited the sportsman’s career, his access to training facilities and the impact sexual offending charges had on him as mitigating features in his decision last year.

He said the potential consequences of a conviction included how it would “almost inevitably” end his athletic career, and be a “crushing blow” to his future employment and career prospects.

“In the modern world travel is almost an imperative, often associated with employment and career prospects. Convictions of this kind could fetter travel,” his decision said.

The young woman at the centre of the case had made a plea to the court to reveal the man’s identity in the hope he could never prey on another person again.

“It is impossible to put into words the impact of this predator’s actions ... I was 15 and he was an adult,” she said in a statement written for the court.

The woman’s mother, who is a lawyer herself, said after the sentencing it felt like her daughter’s life had been left in ruins while he had been let off “scot-free”.

She told the Herald she was furious with the decision after having told her daughter that the justice system worked.

“It tells young women men can do whatever they like,” she said of the decision to grant a discharge.

She said the experience has changed her opinion of the justice system.

“I can no longer encourage young people to go to the police when terrible things happen to them. It’s kind of shaken my view of that as well. I thought the right outcome would be reached and it wasn’t.”

Watching her child go through the court process had been “terrible” and she said the teen had become anxious and barely attended school.

“My daughter said it was a waste of time girls pressing charges because [perpetrators] always get off. I had said, ‘No, it was the right thing to do’ and I had confidence in our justice system. I no longer have confidence in our justice system,” she said.

“She’s been suicidal at times, had eating issues, sleeping issues. It’s been full-on.”

The victim’s request for the man’s identity to be revealed was declined and his name was permanently suppressed.

The man’s offending occurred between April and July 2021, with police earlier confirming to the Herald an investigation into his conduct had commenced in October 2022.

The athlete’s legal representative has been approached for comment.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.