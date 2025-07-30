Erika Fairweather at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Photo / Photosport

Erika Fairweather has placed sixth in a fast final of the women’s 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships.

Competing in Singapore, Fairweather was strong through the first 50m to touch the wall in third. Swimming in lane three, the Kiwi stuck just behind the leaders for the majority of the race, but was unable to match their speed over the final 50m finishing in a time of one minute 55.61 seconds.

The race was won by Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan in one minute 53.48 seconds, with China’s Li Bingjie placing second and the USA’s Claire Weinstein third.

Fairweather will be back in the competition pool on Friday to contest the women’s 800m Freestyle.

Lewis Clareburt was also in action overnight, swimming in the semifinal of the men’s 200m Individual Medley.