Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Elliott Smith’s Tight Five: Black Ferns star might be New Zealand sport’s biggest warrior

By Elliott Smith
3 mins to read
Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and players Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge weighed in ahead of Saturday night's Women's Rugby World Cup Final. Video / NZ Herald

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and players Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge weighed in ahead of Saturday night's Women's Rugby World Cup Final. Video / NZ Herald

OPINON:

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation...

The All Blacks are in the midst of the closest thing they will get to a World Cup

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport