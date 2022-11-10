Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and players Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge weighed in ahead of Saturday night's Women's Rugby World Cup Final. Video / NZ Herald

OPINON:

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation...

The All Blacks are in the midst of the closest thing they will get to a World Cup rehearsal this side of France, with three big tests in a row.

Let’s discard Japan for the purpose of this exercise given the nature of that week with comings and goings and a changed line-up.

Wales acts as a quarter-final, Scotland the semi and England next weekend the final.

With Covid dumping the end of year tour in 2020 and last year turning into a 10-week odyssey that at times seemed to have no end in sight, this year, with a refreshed coaching staff on board, offers the best chance to replicate that World Cup experience.

An explanation...

In truth, any quarter-final is likely to be tougher than Wales were last week and similarly, while Scotland will provide a sterner test this week, a World Cup semifinal is likely to be more difficult too.

But what the three weeks does is provide a different opposition each week to prepare for, scout, and find their strengths and weaknesses.

Unlike the cyclical nature of the Rugby Championship where you play the same opponent twice in a row, the slate-wiping nature at the start of a week of an end of year tour will expose the All Blacks to different ideas and problem solving to get to the fulltime whistle in front.

The direct nature of the Wales game — where the wings basically might as well have signed autographs for fans in the stands like fielders in the deep on day four of a cricket test going nowhere — won’t be repeated this week or next or at the World Cup.

A prediction...

David Havili on attack against the Wallabies last year. Photo / Photosport

Where this tour is different to the World Cup scenario is there’s still a small window to find the best matchday 23 for the big games at the tournament.

While the natural inclination is to keep changes to a minimum as the All Blacks search for consistency, they still have the ability to balance having a look at different scenarios.

That’s why moving Jordie Barrett away from the midfield this week probably appeals — if David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown are chosen this week to play Scotland it gives those two some needed gametime, but also gives opposition teams less time viewing Barrett in midfield before next year’s tournament.

A suggestion...

Akira Ioane is a player that needs to be exposed to more high-pressure tests to find out more about his game-breaking abilities and if he can match it when the heat comes on.

On the other hand, making a ton of changes threatens to undo the consistency they so seek. Regardless of the view of the performances, this team has strung five wins in a row but have they done it in a way that allows them to tinker a bit. It’s a fine balance for the selectors.

A question...

Sarah Hirini in action against France. Photo / Photosport

Is there a bigger warrior in New Zealand sport than Sarah Hirini? The reigning New Zealand player of the year doesn’t have an official leadership role with the Black Ferns but the sevens skipper is carrying this team on her back this tournament. She had a superb semifinal and if she has a stormer in the big dance, the Black Ferns will do a long way to winning.