NZ Rugby has made the right call in appointing Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

New Zealand Rugby has made the correct decision by appointing Scott Robertson to the role of All Blacks coach.

By choosing Robertson, NZR has backed the development pathway for Kiwi coaches – the man they call Razor has an unparalleled record at Super Rugby level. Just like the players, a coach who proves themselves at the highest domestic standard has a reasonable case for a shot on the big stage.

They have also followed – belatedly – the public mood. The groundswell of fans calling for Robertson to have his chance dates back to 2019 when he missed out on the top job. Those calls became a clamour last year, as the All Blacks’ vulnerabilities were exposed and exploited by Ireland, South Africa and Argentina.

Alongside the stern-faced figures of old, Robertson – famed for breakdance celebrations – is something different. Among our most successful and recent coaches were a policeman (Sir Steve Hansen) and a headmaster (Sir Graham Henry) – but the truth is that pretty much every All Blacks coach has had the mannerisms of either a cop or a headmaster. Razor has the air of a kid who might have been scolded by such figures.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson busts out another memorable title-celebration dance. Photo / Photosport, File

His rival for the position, Jamie Joseph, would no doubt have done a fine job – and the most prominent off-field role in New Zealand sport is long overdue for a Māori to pull on the boots. Joseph’s commendable run with Japan and his previous work with the Highlanders suggest more international opportunities will come his way. Perhaps someday even the one that comes with a silver fern on the blazer.

After months of delays and uncertainty among fans about the appointment process, NZR displayed commendable smarts in making the announcement so quickly after having made their decision. By doing so, they effectively cauterised criticism, shut down debate and – at last – managed to give the appearance of decisiveness.

There’s no doubt NZR has juggled many concerns throughout this process, going as far back as August when the public mood for change was strongest. In those heady days, the Herald ran a front page editorial calling for Foster to go and for Robertson to be installed in the job.

Incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport, File

NZR has had to take into account the global marketplace for coaching roles, the employment and legal rights of its staff and the well-being of those involved.

At the unveiling of Robertson as All Blacks coach-elect, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said: “We all want to create certainty, look after our people, and preserve the space for the All Blacks to be as successful as possible.”

There are big questions to be resolved. NZR will have a hand in deciding who Robertson’s assistant coaches will be – this will mean its can best manage the needs of its Super Rugby franchises, but is it the best thing for the All Blacks and for Robertson? The last time NZR insisted on deciding which coaches should work alongside one another, the nation was left with the uncomfortable union of John Hart and Alex Wylie.

It is the coach who must have the final say on who their assistants will be.

NZR and many of the people involved will feel the worst of this messy affair is now behind them. But there will be awkward moments ahead – if the All Blacks stumble on their path to and through the World Cup, the public will quite reasonably want to know what coach-elect Robertson thinks of their performance.

The most intriguing scenario could be if they actually win the tournament: Foster’s methods, stumbles, diversions, confusions and misdirections will all be vindicated; the outgoing coach would be hailed as a genius. As he disappears over the horizon, fans will wonder how it came to pass that Fozzie was a one-term wonder.

Can they win it? Mate, they’re the All Blacks.