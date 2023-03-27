Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Eddie Osei-Nketia’s finish line: Kiwi sprint star reflects on athletics career ahead of American football move

By Elijah Fa'afiu
4 mins to read
Eddie Osei-Nketia: 'I’ve always wanted to go to the States for college.' Photo / Getty Images

Eddie Osei-Nketia: 'I’ve always wanted to go to the States for college.' Photo / Getty Images

Walking away from a successful athletics career, Kiwi sprint star Eddie Osei-Nketia quotes Dr Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

It’s a line that neatly encapsulates Osei-Nketia’s emotions as he places

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport